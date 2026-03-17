Champions League: Man City, Chelsea Move To Climb Mountain In Reverse Fixtures

Manchester City and Chelsea face daunting tasks in their quest to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as both English sides prepare for crucial second-leg clashes today. City head into their return leg against Real Madrid under pressure after suffering a heavy defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first meeting.

Despite being favourites before the tie, City were outplayed in Spain, with Madrid dominating the game statistically. The Spanish giants recorded a superior Expected Goals tally of 2.63 compared to City’s 0.59, highlighting their attacking threat throughout the encounter.

City manager Pep Guardiola insisted the result flattered Madrid, but the numbers suggested otherwise. Guardiola’s men will now look to stage a comeback at the Etihad Stadium, although recent form raises concerns.

City have managed just one win in their last four matches, including a 1–1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend. Although they dominated possession in that game, they were punished by West Ham’s only effort on target, underlining their recent defensive vulnerability.

Since the start of February, City have kept only three clean sheets across competitions, one of which came against lower-league side Salford City. With City likely to push forward aggressively in the return leg, Madrid could benefit from spaces left at the back.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea must overturn a significant deficit after suffering a heavy first-leg defeat to Paris Saint‑Germain. PSG scored five times in Paris in a thrilling encounter that exposed Chelsea’s defensive frailties.

Despite the scoreline, the Blues actually created several clear chances and recorded a higher Expected Goals figure than the French champions.

However, defensive lapses proved costly for Chelsea, and their struggles at the back continued over the weekend with a damaging home loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League. Before that defeat, Chelsea had been involved in a string of high-scoring matches, beating Aston Villa 4–1 and edging Wrexham AFC 4–3 after extra time in the FA Cup.

The London side have now gone six matches without a clean sheet in all competitions, a worrying statistic ahead of PSG’s visit. Portuguese midfielder Vitinha could again prove decisive for the visitors.

The 26-yearold netted what turned out to be PSG’s fifth goal in the first leg after Chelsea had twice fought back to level the score. Vitinha has now scored in three consecutive Champions League appearances against English clubs, registering five goals in those matches and establishing himself as a key attacking threat.