Champions League: Lookman Poised To Fire Atletico To Next Round As Onyedika Misses Brugge

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, is set to lead Atletico Madrid’s attack when they host Club Brugge in today’s crucial UEFA Champions League playoff second leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The first leg in Belgium ended in a 3-3 thriller, exposing Atletico’s attacking firepower and defensive vulnerabilities.

Julian Alvarez gave the Spanish side an early lead from the penalty spot, before Lookman doubled it with a neat finish from Antoine Griezmann’s flick, becoming the first Atletico player to score on his Champions League debut since Hector Herrera in 2019, and the first as a starter since Angel Correa in 2015.

Brugge fought back through Raphael Onyedika and Nicolo Tresoldi, while an own goal from Joel Ordonez briefly restored Atletico’s lead, only for Christos Tzolis to level matters, leaving the tie finely balanced. Lookman enters the return leg in excellent form, scoring his fourth goal in six appearances for Atletico during their 4-2 LaLiga win over Espa – n y o l at the week – end.

He now has four goals and six assists since joining the club last month, showing growing influence under Diego Simeone. Atletico have been strong at home in Europe this season, winning three of four matches at the Metropolitano, and will lean on the stadium’s intimidating atmosphere.

Brugge, however, will be without Onyedika, who was booked in the first leg. The midfielder scored Brugge’s opener and set up Tzolis’ equaliser, and his absence leaves a big hole in their midfield.

Coach Ivan Leko admitted: “We don’t have another Rapha, so we’ll have to find another solution.” Atletico also have injury concerns, with Nicolas Gonzalez and Pablo Barrios out, but experienced players like Koke and Marcos Llorente are expected to control the game.

With home advantage, momentum, and Lookman’s sharp form, Atletico will fancy their chances, while Brugge must find a way to cope without Onyedika and withstand a hostile European night in Madrid.