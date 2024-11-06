Champions League: Lookman Capable Of Hurting Stuttgart

Share

Ademola Lookman has been on a tear in Serie A this season, and as Atalanta travels to Germany for a Champions League clash against Stuttgart, the Nigerian forward stands out as a player capable of hurting the Germans.

The former Everton man is coming off an incredible run, having scored four goals in his last three starts against Napoli. His season tally now includes six goals and five assists in Serie A, and he leads the league as the player directly involved in the most goals in 2024 across all competitions, with an impressive 16 goals and 11 assists so far this year.

He hasn’t done badly in the Champions League too; he has one goal and one assist, racking up 214 minutes as he played in all Atalanta’s three matches in the championships.

He is certainly one of the most attack-minded stars in the campaign having attempted seven shots on target with 87 percent passing accuracy.

Both Stuttgart and Atalanta have impressed in the early exchanges of the campaign and the form of the two sides could see them cancel each other out when they meet at the MHPArena on Wednesday evening.

Die Roten have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions and Sebastian Hoeness’s men remain unbeaten at home, holding Sparta Prague to a 1-1 draw in their sole fixture in front of their own fans in Europe.

La Dea meanwhile are unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions – in-cluding their three Champions League assignments so far – and they emphatically won 3-0 at Serie A leaders Napoli last time out. Both sides are in strong form and it is difficult to choose a winner in this contest.

Each of Stuttgart’s last two in this competition have seen winners in the under 2.5 goals market while the same is true of tow of Atlanta’s three European ties. Another low-scoring encounter could be in store, with our prediction being a 1-1 draw in Germany.

However, another Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika,will not be in the thick of action when Club Brugge welcome Aston Villa. The Nigerian has been one of the stand-out players for the Belgian club; he was even named the Player of the Month for September but his impressive campaign has been dented by the red card he got in their loss to AC Milan the last time.

