Champions League: Juve Face Real’s Wrath At Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid host Juventus at the Santiago Bernabéu in a blockbuster Champions League group-stage clash today.

Both clubs bring rich European history to this encounter, but they arrive in contrasting moods. Los Blancos are unbeaten in Europe this season and flying high in La Liga, while the Bianconeri are still searching for rhythm after a series of draws.

Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League winners (2024), have made a statement early in their title defence. Under Xabi Alonso, the Spanish giants have won both group-stage games so far — a 2-1 home victory over Marseille followed by a 5-0 demolition of Kairat Almaty. Their domestic form has been equally impressive.

Madrid sit atop La Liga, two points clear of Barcelona, with six wins from their opening seven fixtures. The only blemish came in a 5-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid, but they bounced back strongly, beating Villarreal 3-1 before the international break.

With home advantage and a fully charged attack led by Kylian Mbappé, they enter this contest as heavy favorites. Juventus, on the other hand, have endured a more turbulent start to their European campaign.

The Old Lady drew 4-4 at home to Borussia Dortmund, surrendering a two-goal lead, before another stalemate (2-2 vs Villarreal) left them with only two points. Domestically, they’ve been solid but unconvincing — currently 5th in Serie A, three points off the summit, after a run of three straight draws against Verona, Atalanta, and AC Milan.