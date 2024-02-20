Champions League: Inter eye win as PSV face Dortmund challenge

Serie A leaders Inter Milan return to European action having put together a stellar run of form. The Nerazzurri have won eight consecutive matches to take a comprehensive lead domestically, while they are now aiming for European success alongside a likely Scudetto. Last season, Inter’s run to the final was a bit of a surprise. However, they look like real contenders this term and they head into todays last 16 clash having won six of their last eight home games in this competition.

The Nerazzurri’s hopes have been boosted by the fact that Atletico Madrid have had mixed returns in 2024. While the Spaniards beat Las Palmas 5-0 at the weekend, they’ve lost two of their last three. The Spaniards have also only won five of their 18 away games against Italian sides in European competition, losing on nine occasions.

Inter’s only defeat across their last 13 European games was last season’s final, so they’re well-placed heading into this one. Atletico are dealing with rough spells of form for both Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, who combined for 10 goals in the group stage. Given that, back the hosts for a first-leg victory. Meanwhile, PSV have been exceptional on their own patch for a while now, avoiding defeat in their last 30 home matches and winning 26 in that run, suggesting they should have enough to contain a side with far more European pedigree on Today