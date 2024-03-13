Champions League: Inter Can Continue to Excel on All Fronts

Inter have been exceptional in Serie A this season, having established a 16-point advantage at the summit, but they have yet to allow domestic duties to distract them from their Champions League campaign. It is also an advantage to Inter in their Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid with the Italians having won the first leg 1-0 at the San Siro. And, while Atletico will have home advantage this time around, another Inter win could be on the cards.

Simone Inzaghi men have been sensational since the turn of the year, winning all 13 of their matches in 2024. As part of that run, they have taken down the likes of Lazio, Napoli, Fiorentina, Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and, of course, Atleti and they do not seem fazed by the big occasion. Meanwhile, PSV more than held their own in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund but they may regret not making the most of home advantage. The club from Eindhoven drew 1-1 with Dortmund at the Philips Stadion, leaving the tie evenly poised ahead of the second leg in Germany