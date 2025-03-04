Champions League: Grueling Moment For Real As Red-Hot Atletico Storm Bernabeu

Share

Defending champions Real Madrid face a crucial test against their fiercest rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League today.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men went through gruelling playoffs against Man City and will consider the match-up with city rivals as another tricky test.

Diego Simeone’s team has often troubled Los Blancos, and with their recent rise in La Liga, they will be full of confidence ahead of today first-leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico Madrid are in great form, losing only once in their last 26 games. They have moved away from their traditional defensive style, with nine of their last 11 Champions League matches featuring goals from both teams.

Their recent meetings with Real Madrid have also been exciting, as both teams have scored in their last nine encounters. With Real’s defence struggling in a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on Saturday, Atletico could cause problems once again.

One key player for Atletico is Julian Alvarez, who has scored in three straight games. The former Manchester City forward also found the net when these two met.

After a slow start to the season, Real Madrid’s attack is now in full flow. The addition of Kylian Mbappe alongside Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo has turned them into a powerful force.

However, Madrid will be without Bellingham in the first leg due to suspension. The English midfielder has been crucial this season, scoring 11 goals in 36 matches, and his absence could be a big problem.

