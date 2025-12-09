Champions League: Galatasaray Rely On Osimhen’s Magic As Atalanta Unleash Lookman On Chelsea

Galatasaray will place their hopes once again on the redhot form of Victor Osimhen as they continue their push for a top-eight finish in the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish champions face Monaco tonight in what promises to be one of their biggest fixtures of the league phase. Osimhen, who has scored six goals in only three Champions League matches, is expected to start at Stade Louis II.

His presence has been decisive this season, with Galatasaray winning every match he has played and losing the two he missed through injury. The Nigerian striker is currently second on the competition’s scoring chart and remains the most influential player in the squad.

The anticipated meeting of Nigerian forwards will not happen as Monaco’s teenage striker George Ilenikhena, born in Lagos, is set to miss the encounter due to a knee injury. The 19-year-old has scored twice in Ligue 1 and featured twice in the Champions League this season.

His fellow forward Folarin Balogun, also eligible for Nigeria, is unavailable as well. Osimhen’s form remains their strongest weapon.

The Super Eagles striker has scored in each of his last eight European matches, combining last season’s Europa League with this season’s Champions League. His dramatic stoppage-time bicycle-kick winner at the weekend underlined his confidence heading into tonight’s clash.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Chelsea will attempt to strengthen their own top-eight ambitions when they visit Atalanta. Despite recent struggles in the Premier League, the Blues have looked far more convincing in Europe, highlighted by a commanding 3-0 victory over Barcelona.

Atalanta, who have also won three of their five Champions League fixtures, will turn to Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, who has now rediscovered the form that made him one of the most sought-after players during the summer transfer window. The Italian side have scored in each of their last five matches and will fancy their chances of troubling Chelsea’s backline.