Champions League: Galatasaray Banks On Osimhen’s Power, Lookman Chases First Goal

Nigerian stars will again take centre stage in the UEFA Champions League this week, with Victor Osimhen carrying Galatasaray’s attacking hopes, Ademola Lookman tar geting his first goal in the competition, and Raphael Onyedika set for a stern test against Barcelona.

Galatasaray travel to Amsterdam today for a decisive Matchday 4 clash against Ajax, a fixture that could reshape the battle for qualification in Group B.

After a shaky start, the Turkish champions have found their rhythm, and at the heart of that turn – around is Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker has scored three goals in his last two Champions League outings, including the winner in a gritty 1–0 victory over Liverpool and a brace in the 3–1 defeat of Bodo/Glimt.

His pace, pressing, and penalty-box instinct have restored belief for a Galatasaray side that opened the campaign with a painful 5–1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Six goals in 10 matches across all competitions underline Osimhen’s growing confidence after returning from injury, and another strike in Amsterdam could place Galatasaray within touching distance of the knockout rounds.

Atalanta host Marseille in another crucial fixture, and Lookman is hoping to finally open his Champions League goal account.

The Nigerian, who endured a turbulent summer when he attempted to force his way out of the club.