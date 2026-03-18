Champions League: Galatasaray Bank On Messiah Osimhen To Deliver At Liverpool

All eyes will be on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as Galatasaray head into a decisive UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool at Anfield today, with the Turkish champions banking on their in-form forward to deliver another big European night.

Osimhen, who is unarguably Galatasaray’s talisman, will be expected to spearhead the club’s push for a historic qualification, having already established himself as one of the standout performers in the competition.

The Super Eagles striker has scored seven goals and provided three assists in nine Champions League appearances this term, underlining his growing reputation as a decisive figure on the biggest stage.

Galatasaray travel to Merseyside with a slim 1-0 aggregate lead following their first-leg victory in Istanbul, where Mario Lemina’s early header proved decisive.

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet in that encounter, Osimhen remained a constant threat and even had a goal ruled out for offside.