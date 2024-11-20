Champions League: Edo Queens Fall In Semis To TP Mazembe

Share

Nigeria’s Edo Queens saw their CAF Women’s Champions League title hopes dashed following a hard-fought 3-1 defeat to Congolese champions, TP Mazembe, in the semifinal clash.

The Nigerian champions, who aimed to defy the odds and reach the final, fell just short despite a spirited performance. They will now compete for the bronze medal, buoyed by a consolation prize of over N500 million for their semifinal run.

Edo Queens drew first blood in the 65th minute when Emem Essien brilliantly lobbed the TP Mazembe goalkeeper to give her side a 1-0 lead. The Queens defended resolutely and looked poised to secure the win.

However, the tide turned late in regulation time. Marseille Kanjinga equalised for the Congolese side with a header from a set piece, forcing the match into extra time.

Edo Queens’ misfortunes continued in the 101st minute when an own goal by Comfort Folorunsho handed TP Mazembe the advantage.

Shortly after, Wivine Makassi was brought down in the penalty area, leading to a VAR review and a penalty, which Marlene Kasaj Yav converted in the 104th minute to seal the victory for TP Mazembe.

