Champions League: Edo Queens Eye CAF’s N1b Price Money

Women’s football in the continent will enjoy more money in their league as the Confederation of African Football CAF has increased the price money by 52 percent.
This year’s competition boasts a 52 percent increase in prize money, with the total purse standing at $2,350,000. Each of the eight participating teams will receive at least $150,000.
Nigeria’s representative Edo Queens will earn the sum of $600,000 if they emerge winner at the end of the CAF Women’s Champions League championship scheduled to take place from November 9 to 23 in Morocco.
The winner will take home $600,000, while the runner-up and thirdplace finishers will receive $400,000 and $350,000, respectively. Edo Queens earned their spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League after winning the WAFU B qualifiers earlier this year.