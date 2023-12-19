Champions League Draw: Osimhen gets Barcelona test, Sanusi faces Arsenal

Several Super Eagles players who are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League are set to take on tough opponents in the round of 16 of the tournament. One of the players, Victor Osimhen, who is currently playing for Napoli, will be facing off against Barcelona. This will be the second time that Osimhen and his teammates will be playing against a Spanish team in the competition after losing twice to Real Madrid in the group stage. Napoli will host the first leg of the game at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Another Super Eagles player, Zaidu Sanusi, who is a defender, will be playing with his FC Porto teammates against the Premier League club, Arsenal. The first leg of the game will be played in Porto, while the reverse fixture will be held at the Emirates Stadium.

Umar Sadiq, who is another Super Eagles player currently playing in the UEFA Champions League, will be up against the French club, Paris Saint-Germain, with his team, Real Sociedad.

Holders Manchester City will play Copenhagen.

Danish champions Copenhagen, who finished above Manchester United in their group, reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2011. Record 14-time winners Real Madrid meet RB Leipzig, while Inter Milan – runners-up last season – play Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich face Lazio.

The first legs take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.

The final takes place at Wembley on 1 June.