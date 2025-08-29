Champions League: Chelsea Face Barca; Liverpool, Man City Draw Real

Chelsea will welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in the league phase of the Champions League, while Arsenal host Bayern Munich. As was the case last season, all 36 teams in the competition will compete in one big league and each play eight fixtures.

Chelsea have a trip to Bayern Munich to look forward to, but the standout fixture for the Blues is a home clash against Barcelona. Alongside those two fixtures, there will be a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte when they travel to take on Napoli. Arsenal, who reached the semi-finals last season, will also face Bayern, as has regularly been the case in this competition over the past decade.

That will come at the Emirates Stadium, as will a blockbuster encounter with Atletico Madrid. There is a trip to Milan to face Inter for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Italian side beat Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League last season. Tottenham, meanwhile, are back at Europe’s top table and take on holders Paris Saint-Germain, who were fortunate to beat them in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month.

Thomas Frank’s side have plenty of familiar opponents. They travel to take on Eintracht Frankfurt, beaten on the way to Europa League glory last season, as well as Bodo/Glimt, who Spurs saw off in the semifinals of that run. Liverpool face another heavyweight showdown with Real Madrid, in what is a swift return to Anfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City will be at the Bernabeu to take on the 15-time champions, while they host Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and Galatasaray. Newcastle complete the six Premier League sides in the competition and have been handed a tough set of fixtures.