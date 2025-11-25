Champions League: Blues, Blaugrana Clash In London As Galatasaray Face Brugge Without Osimhen

London will host a thrilling Champions League showdown today as Chelsea welcome Barcelona, while Galatasaray gear up to face Club Brugge in Istanbul without star striker, Vic tor Osimhen.

Chelsea and Barcelona, sitting just outside the top eight halfway through the group stage, both dropped crucial points on matchday four.

The Blues were held 2-2 in Azerbaijan by Qarabag, while Barcelona fought back from three deficits to draw in Belgium against Club Brugge. Both sides, however, come into this encounter on the back of emphatic domestic victories.

Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, while Barcelona ran riot against Athletic Bilbao, winning 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde’s side, though, had chances to equalise earlier in the game but were let down by lapses in discipline and goalkeeping.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad will benefit from the return of key players Raphinha and Pedri.

The Brazilian made his comeback against Bilbao, while Pedri appears fit again after recovering from a thigh injury. Their presence restores creativity and balance, making this clash hard to call.

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, have been formidable at Stamford Bridge, winning four of their last five matches, including Champions League victories over Ajax and Benfica.

Maresca is expected to reinstate Moises Caicedo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Estevao, who have all impressed since the start of the season.