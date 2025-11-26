Champions League: Bayern Out To End Arsenal’s Unbeaten Run, Liverpool Look For Respite

Two perfect Champions League records are at stake at the Emirates today, and Bayern Munich are backed to extend their unbeaten record against Arsenal today.

Both sides have won all four Champions League fixtures, with the Bavarians scoring 14 and conceding three and Mikel Arteta’s side racking up an 11-0 aggregate scoreline.

Despite Vincent Kompany’s side winning 17 and drawing one of their 18 games this season, the Gunners are priced up as favourites today, but they have lost five and drawn two of their last seven meetings with Die Bayern and have had several heavy defeats inflicted upon them by the Germans.

E l s e w h e r e , the pressure was ramped up another notch on Liverpool manager Arne Slot following Saturday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest and the Reds will be hoping that the Champions League faceoff with PSV can offer some respite.

It has been a dramatic drop off from the Premier League champions, who have lost eight of their last 11 matches, which leaves them languishing in 11th in the English top-flight after 12 rounds of fixtures.

That is extremely concerning given that Liverpool had taken 15 points from their first five m a t c h e s and, with confidence at an alltime low, PSV may be sensing an opportunity at Anfield.