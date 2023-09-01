Champions League: Bayern, Man United Clash, Newcastle Face PSG

Harry Kane will be making a quick return to England after his new side Bayern Munich were drawn against Manchester United in the group stage of this season’s Champions League. The England captain, who left Tottenham Hotspur for the Bundesliga giants in the summer, has made a flying start to his career in Germany and will once again be taking on Premier League opposition in Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Bayern will also take on Dutch side Copenhagen and Galatasaray of Turkey, after the draw was made in Monaco on Thursday. Holders Manchester City will be quietly confident of progress after their draw which sees Pep Guardiola’s treble winners face Germany’s RB Leipzig – for the third year in a row – Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys of Switzerland.

City hammered Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of their last-16 tie last season, having also beaten them 6-3 in the group stage during the previous campaign. Newcastle United – back in Champions League action for the first time in 20 years were given arguably the toughest task which sees them take on Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund and Italian side AC Milan, who reached the semi-finals last year.