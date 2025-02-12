Champions League: Bayern Bid To Progress At Celtic’s Expense

Share

These sides finished just three points apart in the League Phase of the Champions League, but Bayern Munich are huge favourites to make it to the round of 16 and they should get up and running at Celtic Park.

Die Bayern have won their last four in all competitions and scored 12 goals in the process, although they have only kept one clean sheet in their last six and have shipped nine goals in four Champions League away days this season, so Celtic could keep things interesting on Wednesday.

The Bhoys have put in a good showing this season and are dominant domestically, but a 4-2 defeat at Villa Park illustrated their vulnerability against top-tier opponents. That being said, they have scored in six of their eight games in this competition, so backing an away win and both teams to score appeals.

One of the best bets on offer is Harry Kane to find the net. The England captain has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season and six of these have come in the Champions League. He has notched six goals in his last four and will be looking to add to his tally back in Britain.

Eagles can fly higher

A late Barcelona comeback resigned Benfica to defeat in their final league phase game of the Champions League but they may be able to pull off a firstleg upset when they visit Monaco on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese side beat Wednesday’s opponents 3-2 at Stade Louis II back in November and head back to Monte Carlo on a three-match winning streak, while Les Rouge et Blanc have dropped off the boil a bit.

The hosts lost 4-1 at PSG on Friday night and were beaten 3-0 against Inter Milan in their final Champions League league phase game, making it three defeats from their final four matches in the competition.

Benfica, who won three of their four away games in this competition, look a good price to upset the odds, and a repeat of their 2-1 win in Belgrade in September could be the correct score play.

Vangelis Pavlidis is a great option to score anytime, too, with the Greece international registering five goals in this competition already. He scored against Monaco earlier this season and has seven goals and two assists from his last four starts in all competitions.

Share

Please follow and like us: