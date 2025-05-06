Champions League: Barca Aim To End Inter’s Final Hopes

Share

The stage is set for a thrilling UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg as Inter Milan welcome Barcelona to the San Siro on tonight, with both sides hoping to book a spot in the final of Europe’s elite club competition.

Last week’s pulsating 3-3 draw in Catalunya was one of the most entertaining games of the season, but despite the scoreline, it was clear that Barcelona were the dominant side.

Hansi Flick’s team enjoyed over 70% possession, took 19 shots to Inter’s 7, and hit the target nine times, compared to the Nerazzurri’s three.

That performance has given the Spanish giants a psychological edge heading into the decider in Italy. Inter Milan, on the other hand, are winless in their last five Champions League matches and only just managed a narrow win over Verona at the weekend to keep their domestic title hopes alive.

Barcelona also rested several key players in their La Liga fixture against Real Valladolid, yet still came from behind to secure a vital result.

The Catalan club remains firmly in the hunt for a historic quadruple, having already claimed the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, and leading the league title race. One player who could make all the difference at the San Siro is Ferran Torres.

The forward, who scored Barcelona’s second goal in the first leg, was rested over the weekend and is in redhot form—finding the net in five of his last seven starts. He’s scored eight goals in his last 13 appearances, making him a top contender to score again today.

Inter will be further weakened by the likely absence of star striker Lautaro Martinez, who picked up a thigh injury in the first leg.

Given their recent struggles in front of goal, failing to score in three of their last five games, Simone Inzaghi’s side will need to produce something special to overcome the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have won nine of their last ten away matches and could well be favourites to edge past Inter at the San Siro.

Share