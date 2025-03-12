Champions League: Atlético Not Too Different

Share

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has noted that in terms of philosophy, there is little to separate him from opposite number Diego Simeone.

Tonight at the Metropolitano, Simeone will become the manager that Ancelotti has faced more than any else, meeting the Atletico Madrid manager a remarkable 27 times.

Ancelotti explained he had plenty of respect for the Argentine coach, who is likely to go down as the greatest in Atletico’s history.

“He is a great coach and we have a very similar idea of football. I have great respect for this coach.” Neither was he willing to give any insight into how he saw Simeone approaching the game.

“I can predict it, but I prefer to focus on what we will do, because Atletico can play in many ways, offensive, defensive, counterattacking… Just as we can”.

After a fast start, Simeone’s side took control of the ball after Real Madrid’s fast start, but decided to drop back and defend deeper in the final third of the match.

Ancelotti was asked if he felt the managers would be more decisive or the players, having noted earlier in his press conference that a well-timed change could swing the tie.

