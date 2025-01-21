Champions League: Atletico, Leverkusen Can Put On Big Show

Share

Both of these sides look well-placed to progress into the knockout stage of the new-look Champions League, with Bayer Leverkusen sitting fourth – they would avoid a play-off tie should they remain there – and Atletico Madrid 11th and each come into this clash in magnificent form.

Atleti suffered a shock defeat at Leganes on Saturday but they had won 15 straight games before that and Diego Simeone will be expecting his side to bounce back against Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Perhaps more surprising than the defeat was the fact that Madrid failed to score, given they had netted 39 times during their win streak, and they should get back on the goals trail at the Metropolitano, with in-form attackers Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth all providing a threat.

Meanwhile, Liverpool needed two late Darwin Nunez goals to squeeze past Brentford at the weekend and they may not have everything their way when they host Lille on Tuesday.

