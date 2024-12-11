Champions League: Arsenal Target Return To Victory As City Chase Success To Juve

Share

Arsenal’s challenge for the Premier League title took another blow on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, but they should be able to get back to winning ways against Monaco today.

The Gunners now sit six points adrift of Liverpool having played a game more than the league leaders, but they have shown improvement since Martin Ode – gaard’s return and they should propel them to victory at the Emirates.

They have won four of their last five matches and scored 16 times, although they have conceded in three of their last four and could be vulnerable against a Monaco outfit with a solid attacking.

Similarly, Juventus failed to make any ground up in the Serie A title race as they drew with Bologna on Saturday, but they should be able to defy the odds and get a result from an ailing Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Old Lady are struggling for wins this season, but they have lost just once in 20 competitive games and find themselves level on points with Wednesday’s visitors in the new-format Champions League league phase.

