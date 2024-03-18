Champions League: 1/8 Games Predictions

Arsenal need to bounce back against Porto

The last week of the Champions League ended quietly as was noted in soccer predictions by experts from Ratingbet.com. Manchester City beat Copenhagen again. Bayern prevented a disaster against Lazio, Kane and De Ligt’s scathing strike came to the rescue. Real Sociedad did not make a comeback against Mbappe, Kylian turned out to be stronger.

Only Real flirted with defeat and elimination from Leipzig, but the Germans failed to send the game into overtime after an away draw and a series of saves by goalkeeper Lunin in the first match.

Arsenal need to bounce back from their away defeat to Porto. After easy crushing victories, Arteta almost had a nervous breakdown in the match against Brentford in the Premier League. At home, the favourite missed a ridiculous return goal and had to put the squeeze on a stubborn opponent with the help of a traditional goal for the Gunners in the last minutes. The situation is reminiscent of the situation between Bayern and Lazio, but the Portuguese are more stable than the Italians.

Barcelona will have a hard time stopping Khvicha

The Catalans won in Naples with a score of 6:1 on shots on target but took home only the aftertaste of a draw and incredible local pizza if they managed to order it in Italy. Osimhen did not allow the main historical enemy of Kvaratskhelia’s favourite club, Real Madrid, to win an away victory. Lewandowski scored first, so Xavi did not lose. But coach Hernandez has extensive experience of eliminations from European competitions. However, Napoli, given its modest recent results, is also not a favourite in Catalonia.

The explosive Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen have a champion game mode. They might surprise you, because they defeated Sassuolo away and beat Juventus at home 2:1. “Barcelona” itself is not without sin, its performance fluctuates, and its undefeated streak of eight matches has one secret. On three occasions there were draws that would not suit Xavi in the return match against Napoli.

There is a favourite in this pair, but the Spaniards have a lot of football players in the hospital. And the Italians frankly have nothing to lose. If Eintracht beat Xavi in the Europa League, then why is Napoli worse?

Borussia D chances against PSV

Although the Germans had a chance for a final victory in the away match, since they were more likely to be at the opponent’s goal than PSV, the course of the match did not work out in favour of Terzic’s team. Borussia coach D met with a worthy rebuff from Peter Bosch, the former coach of the German club. The 1:1 draw does not reflect the difference in ball possession, which was in favour of the Dutch, but it represents the reserve of the safety of the Bundesliga club.

Borussia D have many stars on the field, from Hummels to Sancho. But the team has a lot of draws and even had a home defeat against Hoffenheim at the end of February. The Bumblebees have gathered, but they are unable to have a stable season, despite the wild support at home.