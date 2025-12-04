New Telegraph

December 4, 2025
December 4, 2025
Champions Emerge From Six Sports At Obasa Games 2025

About 54 winners have emerged across six sports—chess, scrabble, table tennis, ayo olopon, boxing, and athletics—at the 2025 Obasa Games in Lagos.

The young athletes showed exceptional spirit and shared in a N6 million prize pool for the top three medalists in each event. Educational District 1 dominated, producing several podium finishers.

In Chess, 15-year-old Adu Samuel (Asa Community High School) won gold, Adeeiga David (Multi Grace College), 14, took silver, and Patrick Prais (ABS College, District 4) claimed bronze.

In Scrabble, Okedairo Tomisin (Multi Grace College) won gold, followed by Ajetunmobi Joel (Lagos City Senior High School, District 4) with silver and Aneef Kelani (Heritage Global Academy, District 2) with bronze.

Athletics saw Shodipo Eniola and Ganiu Olamilekan crowned U-18 female and male champions, while John Bright and Okonkwo Nnwoma won U-15 gold.

In boxing, Kareem Yusuf (Power Boxing Club, District 5) won the U-18 male title, and Nimotallahi Ajayi (Aso Rock Boxing Club) emerged queen of the ring.

Ayo Olopon made its debut, with Kasali Adams taking gold, Majaro Abideen (Dungunya Senior Grammar School, District 2) silver, and Junaid Zainab (Jaiye Ojokoro Senior College) bronze.

In table tennis (U-15 boys), Aina Sultan (Kota Junior Secondary School) won gold; Adeleke Fikayo (Government College, Eric Moore) and Opeoluwa Isaac (Gbaja Boys Junior High School) took silver and bronze, with Omitaomu Samson (Cardos Junior High School) tying for third.

