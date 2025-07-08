Champions Emerge As FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tourney Ends In Lagos

The maiden edition of the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Basketball Academies Tournament wrapped up on Monday at the Dolphins Indoor Gym, Ikeja, Lagos, with Amazon and Maktown Basketball Academies clinching the girls’ and boys’ titles, respectively, after three days of intense action.

The tournament’s final day was a thrilling showcase of emerging basketball talent, as cadet teams thrilled spectators with their skill, determination, and passion highlighting the sport’s growing grassroots momentum in the region.

In the girls’ final, Amazon edged out Victoria Queens in a closely contested encounter, winning 23–19. In the boys’ category, Maktown secured a dramatic 74–70 victory over Warlords, sending fans inside the packed gym into wild celebration.

Earlier, Impression Basketball Academy cruised past TABA 26–7 to claim third place in the girls’ category, while Raptors defeated Beavers to secure the boys’ bronze medal.

Individual brilliance was also rewarded. Alex Otu (Impression) and Moda Ajani (Victoria Queens) emerged top contenders in the three-point shootout, while Ola Promise (Raptors Academy) dazzled the crowd to win the slam dunk contest.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to Hembam Vera of Amazon Queens in the girls’ category and Agbo Thomas of Maktown in the boys’ category, for their standout performances throughout the tournament.

Organisers of the tournament expressed satisfaction with the high level of participation and enthusiasm, adding that plans are already in motion to expand the competition to include more teams and countries in subsequent editions.