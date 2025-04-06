Champion Transparency, Reform Of Oil Sector, HEDA Urges Ojulari

Share

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, to prioritize transparency, accountability, and institutional reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector during his tenure.

Ojulari officially assumed office on Friday, following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a critical juncture for the nation’s economy.

HEDA, a civil society and anti-corruption organization, made its position known in a statement issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju.

Suraju emphasized the importance of transparency in contracting processes and financial disclosures, urging the new NNPC leadership to align operations with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He also called for bold anti-corruption measures, including independent audits and investigations into legacy issues such as crude oil theft, procurement fraud, operational inefficiencies, and environmental degradation caused by oil corporations.

“HEDA congratulates Ojulari on his appointment and calls on him to champion transparency and reform in the oil and gas sector. This is a pivotal moment for the NNPC Ltd to demonstrate a commitment to good governance and national interest,” Suraju said.

He urged the new GCEO to focus on rehabilitating Nigeria’s refineries, especially the Port Harcourt Refinery, in order to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and enhance energy security.

Environmental accountability was also emphasized, with calls for justice and remediation for host communities affected by oil exploration activities.

Suraju further warned against political interference in the operations of NNPC Ltd, stressing that undue influence could compromise progress and the national interest.

He also urged President Tinubu, in his capacity as Petroleum Minister, to champion and sustain comprehensive reforms to reposition the corporation as a globally competitive and transparent entity.

