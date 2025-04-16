Champion Peaceful Elections In Africa, Yakubu Urges Youths

Share

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has called on African youths to champion peaceful and credible elections across the continent.

Yakubu made the call in a lecture delivered to students of International Affairs and Diplomacy, as well as Peace and Conflict Studies, at the Civil Service University in the Republic of The Gambia.

He emphasized that the role of young people in the electoral process is indispensable.

He said that elections in Africa cannot succeed without the active participation of youths, noting, “Young people form the backbone of election duty staff.”

According to him, Election Management Bodies (EMBs) would lack the necessary manpower to conduct elections without recruiting young people as temporary or ad hoc staff.

“Before the elections, they are involved in voter registration, one of the most critical stages of the electoral cycle. This is a responsibility that must be undertaken with sincerity, patriotism, and a sense of duty,” he said.

Yakubu urged the youths to take personal responsibility for ensuring peaceful elections.

“If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count,” he advised.

He also warned against the spread of misinformation, which could incite violence and undermine public trust in the electoral process.

“Don’t be among the fake news merchants. If it’s not verified, don’t share it. As citizen reporters, you have a duty to report elections truthfully and responsibly,” he cautioned.

Yakubu encouraged young people not to lose faith in democracy or withdraw from civic engagement.

“This is the system we have chosen. It is ours to nurture, defend, and improve. Every young African must play a role in deepening and strengthening democratic institutions,” he noted.

Share