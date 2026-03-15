Champion Newspaper Awards: Excellence Still Matters – Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has said that leadership rooted in service remains the true measure of greatness.

According to a statement on Sunday, Daniel spoke at the 2025 Champion Newspapers Annual Awards held in Lagos.

He said the awards remind Nigerians that excellence still matters and that integrity still counts.

According to him, the ceremony was not only an award presentation but also a solemn recognition of men and women who have made outstanding contributions to Nigeria.

Daniel, who served as chairman of the occasion, described the awards as remarkable.

He said: “Their achievements demonstrate that even in the face of adversity, vision and determination can build institutions, transform communities and inspire generations.

“As we follow these distinguished awardees, let us also affirm our collective belief in the ideals that the Champion Awards represent: excellence, courage, enterprise and national progress.”

The Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, said the Champion Awards were instituted not merely to confer plaques and applause but to spotlight individuals whose innovation drives growth and whose dedication strengthens the nation’s democracy and economy.

She noted that Nigeria is currently facing complex challenges.

Iheakanwa identified these challenges as economic reforms, security concerns, social transformation and the quest for inclusive growth.

She, however, said that despite these challenges, the country still has great opportunities.

Iheakanwa said: “We gather at a time when our country faces complex challenges, economic reforms, security concerns, social transformation and the quest for inclusive growth.

“Yet, within these challenges lie immense opportunities. The men and women we honour have demonstrated that solutions are possible when vision meets integrity and when courage meets competence.

“The award is more than a ceremony. It is a celebration of excellence, resilience, integrity and service to our nation. It is a night when we pause from the daily rush of headlines and deadlines to honour individuals and institutions whose work continues to shape Nigeria’s progress.”

She added that from public service to private enterprise, from security to social development, from youth innovation to philanthropy, the awardees represent the best of what Nigeria can produce.

Iheakanwa said the awardees were not only being celebrated but were also being entrusted with greater responsibility.

“Recognition brings expectation. Nigeria looks to you to continue to lead with transparency, to build institutions, empower communities and inspire the next generation,” she added.