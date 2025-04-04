Champion Breweries To Reward Loyal Consumers With Exciting Prizes

Share

In a bid to celebrate and appreciate its loyal consumers, Champion Breweries Plc will host an exciting reward event tagged “Drink & Win” at Bae Arena, Uyo, on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This highly anticipated event promises a fun-filled experience, where consumers stand a chance to win amazing prizes simply by enjoying their favourite Champion brands.

According to a press statement made available to Journalists in Uyo on Friday by the Brand and Marketing Manager, Queen Nwabueze, “The mechanics are simple: drink just two (2) bottles of any Champion brand and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win fantastic prizes.”

She added, “Prizes up for grabs include T-shirts, face caps, umbrellas, live chickens, bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, and other exciting items.”

Nwabueze further highlighted that Champion Breweries Plc has long been committed to delivering top-quality beverages that reflect the rich taste and culture of Akwa Ibom State.

“This event is another way of giving back to the community and rewarding our loyal customers for their continuous support.

“We are excited to create a memorable experience for our consumers. Champion brands have been a household name in Akwa Ibom for decades, and this event reaffirms our dedication to consumer satisfaction,” she said.

