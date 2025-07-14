Champion Breweries To Reward Loyal Consumers With Exciting Prizes

Champion Breweries Plc is set to celebrate and appreciate its loyal consumers in another event tagged “Drink, Win, Celebrate” at Pyramid Lounge, by Tropicana Mall, Udo Udoma avenue Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Billed to take place on July 20, from 1pm, consumers are encouraged to turn up, participate, and spread the excitement been the second time the brewery will fete its loyal consumers this year.

A statement issued by the management of the company indicated that; “This highly anticipated event promises a fun-filled experience where consumers can win amazing prizes simply by enjoying their favourite Champion brands.

The mechanics are simple: Drink just two (2) bottles of any Champion brand and get a raffle ticket for a chance to win fantastic prizes”.