Champion Breweries To Offer N16bn Rights Issue At N16 Per Share

Champion Breweries Plc has announced the official opening of its N16 billion Rights Issue of ordinary shares at N16.00 per share, following prior approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Rights Issue, which opened on Monday, November 24, 2025 and closes on Monday, January 5, 2026, remains available for subscription to existing shareholders as at the Qualification date of Thursday, September 4, 2025.

This capital raise marks the first phase of Champion’s strategic funding plan to support the proposed acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio (subject to regulatory approval) to strengthen its pan-African growth platform.

According to the brewery company, Rights Issue Details: Offer size: N15.9 billion Offer structure: 994,221,766 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each. Offer price: N16 per share, payable in full on acceptance. Basis of allotment: 1 new Ordinary Share for every 9 Ordinary Shares held.

Qualification Date: Thursday, 04 September 2025. Application opens: Monday, 24 November 2025. Application closes: Monday, 05 January 2026 Commenting from the company’s management’s position on the Rights issue, the Managing Director, Champion Breweries Plc, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, said: “We’re pleased with the progress of our Rights Issue and the strong engagement from our shareholder community.

This exercise gives existing investors the opportunity to participate directly in Champion’s next chapter combining nearly 50 years of heritage with a fast-growing pan-African platform.”

The Group Managing Director, enJOYcorp, David Butler, added: “This Rights Issue reflects Champion’s continued commitment to disciplined, sustainable growth. The Bullet asset carve-out structure will provide immediate scale and FX earnings without heavy upfront investment.

Our existing shareholders remain central to this transition.” On the use of proceeds, the company’s management explained that net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be applied as towards partial payment for the settlement of the acquisition of all brand assets and intellectual property of the Bullet range of ready-to-drink beverages.