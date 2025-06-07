Champion Breweries Takes Advocacy For Cleaner Environment To Market

Share

In a bid to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment, the management and staff of Champion Breweries Plc, Uyo, marked the 2025 World Environment Day with a large-scale advocacy and clean-up exercise at the popular Akpanadem Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Led by the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, the event—held under the global theme “End Plastic Pollution”—began at the premises of Champion Breweries, where staff were sensitized on the environmental and health implications of improper plastic waste disposal. The team later moved to Akpanadem Market for community engagement and a hands-on clean-up activity.

Addressing traders at the market, Dr. Adoga stated that the company was there not just to clean, but to collaborate; not just to sweep, but to raise awareness.

“We are here to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution and to stand in partnership with this market community in promoting better waste practices,” he said.

Dr. Adoga noted that although Champion Breweries does not generate plastic waste in its operations, the company recognizes that plastic pollution is a shared problem. “Whether it clogs our drains, pollutes our waterways, or harms our health, it is a problem we must confront together,” he added.

He emphasized that markets are more than places of business—they are integral to the community. Keeping them clean, he said, supports not just trade, but public health, the well-being of children, and the community’s future.

He urged traders to be more mindful of their plastic use, dispose of waste responsibly, and pass on the knowledge gained from the sensitization.

“Around the world, individuals, organizations, and communities are coming together to take action, and we at Champion Breweries Plc are proud to be part of that movement,” he stated.

Dr. Adoga further explained that environmental responsibility is a core pillar of Champion Breweries’ sustainability strategy, which rests on six key pillars—two of which were especially relevant for the day’s event.

“First, our commitment to ‘Decarbonize to Mitigate Climate Change,’ which guides how we manage operations, reduce emissions, and embrace renewable energy. Second, our resolve to ‘Win with Our Community,’ because we believe that real, sustainable progress must include the people and places we serve,” he explained.

He called on traders to remember that the work of protecting the environment begins with everyone—at work, at home, and in everyday life. “Each of us can be an ambassador for change,” he said.

“Let’s leave this market not just cleaner, but better informed. Let’s take the message of sustainability beyond today’s event and into the choices we make every day. Because in choosing to protect our environment, we lead with purpose, we act with impact, and we win like champions.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Akpanadem Market, Mr. Michael James, expressed deep gratitude to the management of Champion Breweries Plc for bringing the awareness campaign to the market and actively participating in the clean-up exercise.

He acknowledged the efforts already made by the market management to maintain cleanliness and hygiene and pledged to intensify their waste management initiatives, especially regarding plastic and other daily waste.

The highlight of the event was the clean-up of plastic waste littering the market, carried out by the Champion Breweries team.

