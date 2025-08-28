Champion Breweries Signs MoU To Acquire Bullet Drink

Champion Breweries Plc, a subsidiary of enJOYcorp and a member of the EverCorp family, has announced its entry into an agreement for the acquisition of the iconic Bullet brand. The brewery company said that the acquisition underscored enJOYcorp’s ambition to scale category-leading African brands into globally competitive market leaders.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will see Champion Breweries acquiring all brand assets and intellectual property for Bullet from Sun Mark International Limited. The brands will be held under a new Netherlands-based entity with Champion Breweries holding a majority interest in the new business, while Vinar N.V, a Belgian entity and the majority shareholders of Sun Mark, will hold a minority stake.

With nearly five decades of brewing heritage since its incorporation in 1974, and as a publicly listed company on the Nigerian Exchange, Champion Breweries brings a track record of trust, quality, and market resilience to this landmark acquisition. Bullet is an established leader in the RTD and energy drink segment in Nigeria, with its flagship Bullet Black enjoying independent market leadership.

The brand’s reach spans over 14 African countries, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, DRC and Tanzania. Notably, the Bullet transaction will significantly enhance Champion Breweries’ foreign exchange earnings, further strengthening Champion Breweries’ financial stability.

Bullet’s caffeine-free formulation distinguishes it in the energy drink category, tapping into the fast-growing segment of consumers seeking healthier, non-caffeinated functional beverages. Speaking on the acquisition, the Chairman of Champion Breweries, Mr. Imo-abasi Jacob said:

“This proposed acquisition will mark a tansformative step for Champion Breweries, expanding our portfolio to include high-growth categories with strong consumer demand. Bullet’s international footprint and brand strength perfectly align with our vision for sustainable growth and market leadership.” Managing Director of enJOYcorp, David Butler added:

“We see tremendous potential in Bullet as a truly global African brand. With its strong position in key markets and significant headroom for expansion, we will be poised to accelerate growth through new product launches, market entries, and strategic synergies across our operations, working with existing partners and strengthening the distribution reach of all products in our range.”