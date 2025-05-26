Champion Breweries Reports Strong Q1 Financials, Unveils Growth Strategy

Share

Champion Breweries Plc has marked a transformative milestone in its 49-year history by announcing its firstever dividend payment following a year of outstanding financial performance.

The announcement was made during the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually with shareholders joining from Uyo and Lagos.

The Board Chairman, Pastor Imo-Abasi Jacob, described 2024 as a watershed year for the company and confirmed the board’s approval of a ₦15 billion capital raise via green bond.

He further announced plans to seek an additional capital raise through a public offer to support facility upgrades, asset expansion, and increased operational capacity.

“To further strengthen our growth agenda,” Pastor Jacob stated: “Champion Breweries Plc will launch a Green Bond Programme to finance renewable energy and modernization projects, alongside a Commercial Paper Programme to boost short-term liquidity.

While others struggled, Champion Breweries Plc stood tall, We are now strategically positioned for even greater capital market engagement.”

The Managing Director/ CEO, Dr. Inalegwu Adoga, attributed the historic achievement to disciplined execution, a resilient workforce, and unwavering stakeholder confidence.

Speaking on the company’s 2025 theme, “Elevate and Accelerate: Growing Champion Profitably, Productively, and Sustainably,” Dr. Adoga highlighted a breakthrough year.

