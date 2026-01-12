Champion Breweries Opens N42bn Public Offer At N16.00 Per Share

Champion Breweries Plc has announced the official opening of its N42 billion Public Offer (PO) of ordinary shares at N16.00 per share to the Nigerian public following approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Dr Inalegwu Adoga, said the Offer gives institutional and retail investors an opportunity to participate in Champion’s next phase of growth as it prepares to acquire the Bullet brand portfolio and expand its footprint across Africa.

According to him, the public offer follows the N15.9 billion Rights Issue to existing shareholders, representing the first phase of the company’s two-step capital-raising programme.

While speaking on the public offer details, Adoga explained that the offer size was a N42 billion offer structure: 2,625,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each, offer price: N16.00 per share, payable in full on application. Adoga said: “The opening of our public offer is an invitation for investors to share in the next phase of Champion’s growth.

With the Bullet acquisition, we are combining nearly 50 years of brewing heritage with a proven pan African RTD and energy drink platform.

The firm also added: “Champion’s story is one of disciplined execution and smart capital deployment. The asset carve out structure for Bullet will mean we can unlock FX earnings and scale quickly, without heavy upfront investment in new plants. This public offer allows a wider pool of investors to participate in that strategy.”

However, Listing venue is Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Receiving Bank: Access Bank Applications may be made through any of the receiving agents listed in the Prospectus or electronically via the NGX Invest platform Use of Proceeds – Bullet Asset Carve Out Net proceeds from the Public Offer, together with those of the Rights Issue, will be applied as follows: