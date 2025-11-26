New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
November 26, 2025
Champion Breweries Launches N15.91bn Rights Issue To Fund Expansion

Champion Breweries Plc has commenced a Rights Issue of 994,221,766 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N16 per share following approvals from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company disclosed the development in a statement issued to the NGX yesterday.

According to the statement signed by the Company Secretary, Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni, the offer is being extended to existing shareholders on the basis of one new share for every nine currently held as of the qualifying date of September 4, 2025.

The Rights Circular is being distributed by the Registrars, Africa Prudential Plc, and is also available for download on the company’s website.

The Rights Issue opened on Monday will run until Monday, 05 January 2026. Upon completion of the required regulatory processes, the newly issued shares will be listed and tradable on the floor of the NGX.

Champion Breweries urged its shareholders to participate in the offer through the NGX Invest platform or by completing the physical participation forms.

Completed forms and full payment for allotted shares must be submitted to any of the appointed issuing houses or receiving agents by the closing date.

