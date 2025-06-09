Champion Awards: Dangote Says Award Reflects His Excellence In Africa

Share

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has described the Man of the Year 2024 honour bestowed on him by Champion Newspapers as a reflection of his excellence not only in Nigeria but Africa.

According to a statement on Monday, the remark was made by Tunde Oladipo, Group Branding Lead, Dangote Industries Ltd, Tunde Oladipo, at the 2024 Annual Champion Newspapers’ Awards held at Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.

It said 41 institutions and notable Nigerians from all walks of life were conferred with various categories of awards for their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and technological development of Nigeria and humanity.

It explained that the awardees, families, friends and prominent Nigerians including captains of industries, politicians among others converged in Lagos to be part the colourful and well attended event.

It added that banks such as Zenith, UBA, Keystone, insurance companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, manufacturing outfits, celebrities, state actors among others converged in Lagos in demonstration of their commitment and advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who was honoured as the Most Outstanding Deputy Governor of the Year, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Sogunle.

“The awardees also included: Zenith Bank Plc, Bank of the Year while Mr. Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa Plc bagged the Banker of the Year Award, Mr. Olufemi Soneye. Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd as Media Manager of the Year.

“The awards were based on their track records, integrity and quest for excellence in service to humanity and nationhood.

“The Founder and President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Ltd, the largest conglomerate in West Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group was honoured as the Man of the Year/Global Business Icon.

“A dedicated humanist and philanthropist, Dangote who is the Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) made an initial endowment of $1.25bn to the Foundation in March, 2014, enabling it to scale up its work in health, education and economic empowerment.”

However, the Man of the Year, who was represented at the event by Oladipo, said: “I say a big thanks to the management of Champion Newspapers. This award reflects the awardee’s excellence to Nigeria and Africa.”

Earlier, in his opening remark, the chairman of the occasion who is also the founder of Zinox Technologies, Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, commended Champion Newspapers for organizing one of the best awards in the country.

The statement said that as a company that became the first in sub-Saharan Africa to receive the WHQL certification, Zinox has the mandate, “Computerize Nigeria” project to promote computer literacy and usage.

It added that as a Nigerian tech entrepreneure founded in 2001, Zinox Technologies has also impacted African digital economy.

“Ekeh has led the company to become a prominent player in the ICT space, achieving significant milestones like the transformation of several media houses from analogue to digital,” it said

Applauded by professionals as a man whose vision and performance shores up credibility for the indigenous capacities in the ICT sector, Ekeh disclosed, “We have transformed several media houses including The Champion from analogue to digital platforms.

“We are on the mandate of giving a vibrant economy and enablement for transformation not only in Nigeria but Africa.

“We transited Champion seriously.” While highlighting several media houses, the company has transformed, he noted, “In ten years, they all moved from paper to digital platforms and that transition is ongoing. In the next five years, there will be no hardcopy.”

He expressed satisfaction with the array of eminent personalities that were honoured, adding, “I must commend Champion Newspapers, this is one of the best organized awards. Champion must be appreciated for this great awards,” he noted.

Similarly, Chairman Ibeju-Lekki Local Government of Lagos State, Engr. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, who was presented with the Outstanding Grassroot Leadership Award of the Year, expressed joy over the recognition.

He said: “I commend the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. I dedicate this award to the the good people of Ibeju-Lekki, the management, staff and my team.”

He advised people to always do things for the greater good of all, saying, “I never knew people were watching us. I thank the Champion management for the honour.”

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/ Editor-in-chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa said, “As an organization whose part of its responsibilities include the promotion of good governance, law and order geared towards the establishment of conducive environment for businesses to thrive, we are of the opinion that it is in recognizing those who have made tremendous sacrifices towards the attainment of these objectives that we will encourage others to toe the same path.

“Our joy is in the realization of the fact that our dear country Nigeria is not running in circles but in the path of growth and development even when we would have desired a faster and more calculated efforts at achieving set objectives. Our economy is not yet where we would want it but there are certainly some flashes of hope.

“People on the streets are groaning under high cost of living, inflation is nowhere within the desired band.”

She stressed that the manufacturing sector is also in dire need of enabling environment for vibrant economy.

Iheakanwa said:, “We will encourage governments both at the state and federal levels to emphasize on agriculture as a growth end. A nation which cannot feed her citizens will be exposing people to the vagaries and dictates of foreign powers hence we strongly recommend more dedicated attention to both mechanized amd peasant farming.

“It is consequent upon this that we applaud government’s policy on Nigeria first, a strategy targeted at encouraging the consumption of made in Nigeria goods and services, a policy which government and state actors must lead by example.”

The statement said that eminent Nigerians and organizations also honoured at the award night are: Mr. Ikenna Egbukole, Executive Chairman, Mitsun Group as Most Innovative Brand Chief Executive of the Year; Mr. Dele Ayanleke, National President Miners Association of Nigeria as Lifetime Achievement Award; Dr. Ibrahim Mani Ahmad Ph.D, FNIM, (Madaki of Gulu). Chairman, BOT African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Most Outstanding Educationist of the Year; BUA FOODS Plc as 2024 Champion Newspapers’ Most Successful Food and Fast Moving Consumer Goods of the Year and Dr. Dan Okehi, Managing Director/CEO, Brickred Insurance Brokers as Insurance Personality of the Year.

Also, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc as Most Resilient Insurance Company of the Year; Chief Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) Chairman, Cubana Group as Celebrity Investor of the Year; Mr. Michael Oglegba, Hon. Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Benue State as Best Commissioner of Finance of the Year and Mrs. Ogechi Patience Iwunze-Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Merry Empowerment Foundation got Heart of Gold Award.

Mr. Joel Terhemen Mtsor (Shima Tex) Managing Director, Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation, Markudi as Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Keystone Bank Limited as Most Friendly SME Bank of the Year.

Others are, Senator Prince Chinedu Munir Ned Nwoko. Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District as Senator of the Year; Seplat Energy Plc as Energy Company of the Year; Otunba Soji Odedina, Group Managing Director/CEO, First Katalyst Marketing Limited as 2024 Marketing Communicator of the Year; Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya, Ogbuefi Ugochinyelu Onowu Ndigbo na Isolo. Chairman/CEO, Royal C. Investment Company Limited as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Dr. Chukwuemeka C Agbasi, Ph.D, DIC, FNSE, FNIHTE. Managing Director/CEO, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as Public Servant of the Year, High Chief Emeka Agbanari (MFR) Ike Idemili. Chairman Seaman Group as Most Outstanding Industrialist of the Year; High Chief (Dr) Sir Darlington Nwabunike. (Eze Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku n’ Anwu Ojoto) Managing Director/CEO Saint Buniks Group as Excellence in Leadership Award; De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) as Most Outstanding Philanthropic Organisation in Nigeria and Dr. Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest). Chairman, De Angels Group as Brand Ambassador of the Year.

Presented to Dr. Adaeze Moghalu, Adadioranma as Distinguished Service Award Winner in the field of Philanthropy, Service to Community and Nigeria; SAM Empowerment Foundation (SEF) as Most Outstanding NGO of the Year; Rite Foods Limited as Most Outstanding Energy Drink of the Year on Fearless Energy Drink; Evang. Prof. C.J.Osim. Chief Executive Officer, AFF Landport Global Estates Limited as Most Transformative Estate Development Manager of the Year; Hon. Emeka Mbachu Christian (a.k.a Isimmili na Mbaukwu). Chief Executive Officer, Blessed Isimmilibugatti Multilink as Most Courageous Philanthropist of the Year and Hon. Chief Humphrey Anuna (a.k.a Ajilija, Onwa Ora Eri), Solution PG, Ogwu ndi Ahia. President General (ASMATA) as Best Market Leadership of the Year.

Dr. Kenneth Ebong. President, Kenneth Ebong Foundation and MD/CEO Potent World Global Ltd was presented Philanthropist of the Year Award.

The rest are, Rt. Rev. Prof. Obeka Samuel (JP). Vice-Chancellor Wesley University, Ondo State as Most Impactful and Innovative Academic Leader of the Year; Boff and Company Insurance Brokers as Insurance Broker of the Year and Mallam Buhari Umar. Director of Budget, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Sokoto State as Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year.

