Chamberlain Nwele: Golden Fish of Bureaucracy

T he recent appointment of the immediate past Ebonyi State Head of Service, Dr. Chamberlain Ogbonna Nwele, into the Federal Civil Service Commission as representative of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states is a practical confirmation of two aphorisms: One, there is no hiding place, not even retirement, for a golden fish. Two, the reward for good work is more work! Dr. Nwele, a native of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was born on March 25, 1961 at Iboko in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Nwele’s educational career began at Agbaja Central School, Nwofe in 1969.

By 1975, he had obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and passed into the famous Government Secondary School, Afikpo. He passed out of secondary school in 1980 and gained admission into the first indigenous university in Nigeria, the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he graduated as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, D.V.M., in 1990. With those educational laurels in his pouch as well as the lionly courage and energy which his training in the famous academic den of Nsukka imbued with him, Dr. Nwele did not wait for a job to come to him.

He moved to a job by joining the Volunteer Service Agency (VSA) Poultry Farms, Oghe, Ezeagu L.G.A., Enugu State where he put in three years between 1991 and 1993. Since then, productivity (not just work) and Dr. Nwele have been like twins; and his impeccable civil service career has taken him through the gamut of ranks of the Ebonyi State Civil Service to its pinnacle where he served as permanent secretary and Head of Service! In his rich civil service experience, Dr. Nwele occupied the following posts: Chief Livestock Officer, Ebonyi State Agricultural Development Programme, EBADEP, (1996 -1997); Principal, Ebonyi State Veterinary School Ezzamgbo (1999 – 2002);

Director, Veterinary Clinics and Training (2011 – 2015); Consultant, FADAMA III Project, Ebonyi State (2011 – 2015); Chairman, Ebonyi State Land Use Allocation Committee (2021 – 2023); Chairman, Ebonyi State Pension Management Board (2017 – 2019); Director NIGERCEM Board (2015 – 2017); Acting SSG, Ebonyi State (2017); Permanent Secretary (2015); Head of Service, Ebonyi State (2015 – 2021) among others. Dr. Nwele commands a following in both the social and political circles. In 2000, he was President General of Mbeke Development Union.

His exploits in that office has raised the bar of town union administration for all times. Dr. Chamberlain Ogbonna Nwele is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Anamelechi Ogayi Nwele, a princess of the Achi Okpaga royal dynasty of Ekwashi in Ngboejeogu of Ebonyi State, and the union is blessed with vibrant children. The remarkable thing about Dr. Chamberlain Nwele is that he is both a humble man and a gentleman to the core. These qualities likely helped him succeed in his headship of Ebonyi civil service at the most difficult time in the history of Ebonyi State when the position was littered with banana peels.

His capacity to stay afloat within that period and strike a balance between resilience and undiluted loyalty is qualified to be a field of study on self- preservation and survival strategy. The appointment of Dr. Nwele into the Federal Civil Service Commission at a period when the procedure for staff recruitment has been thrown to the dustbin and civil service rules have been reduced to mere historical artefacts is instructive.

Dr. Nwele and other members of the new Federal Civil Service Commission are expected to revive and strengthen a merit-based recruitment procedure devoid of favouritism, nepotism and mediocrity. Professionalism, competence and commitment have to be infused into the federal service through proper reward system which encourages good conduct and frowns at indiscipline and vices. The competence of the federal workforce has to be beefed up through training, workshops and relevant symposia.

The perennial issue of ghost workers through which both substantial public resources and employment opportunities are wasted has to be tackled headlong and wiped off the federal civil service. These are the best ways to make the impacts of the much taunted mantra of Renewed Hope impact on the federal civil service. Dr. Chamberlain Ogbonna Nwele is from Ebonyi State in the Southeast of Nigeria. He knows the spread and statistics of federal civil servants; and especially the fact that Ebonyi State, nay the Southeast, has been criminally marginalised in federal civil service opportunities.

Nwele is expected to deploy his experience and tact to meander through the door of patriotism without losing his bearing. Because of who Nwele is, the people of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra States are hopeful that in the Renewed Hope Agenda, all federal job opportunities meant for them would not be converted by people of other states. The truth is that Nwele’s membership of the Federal Civil Service Commission is good because he is a round peg in a round hole.

As a team player, his colleagues in the commission will equally find him useful. As congratulatory messages keep pouring down to the chairman and members of the newly inaugurated Federal Civil Service Commission, Ebonyi people rejoice with their own Dr. Chamberlain Ogbonna Nwele who has proved to be the golden fish of the bureaucracy.