Chamber Optimistic About Nigeria’s Business Growth In 2025

…as Pope seeks debt forgiveness

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has expressed optimism for significant business growth and economic development in 2025.

The ACCI President, Dr Emeka Obegolu, made this statement on Wednesday while extending warm New Year greetings to Nigerians, particularly the business community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

Obegolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), lauded the resilience of the business community in overcoming the economic challenges of 2024.

He commended their commitment to innovation and growth, expressing hope for renewed opportunities in the New Year.

He called on governments at all levels to harmonise tax policies and address the challenges of multiple taxation and high operational costs.

He also urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to prioritise improving the ease of doing business and Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“Streamlining regulations, eliminating administrative bottlenecks, and implementing business-friendly policies are crucial steps.

“The government should also improve access to financing and establish a reliable database of active businesses to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which play a vital role in the Nigerian economy,” Obegolu said.

Obegolu commended the N4.06 trillion allocation for infrastructure in the 2025 budget. He noted its potential to boost productivity, create jobs, and foster economic growth in sectors such as transport, energy, and housing.

He welcomed the government’s macroeconomic stabilisation goals, including reducing inflation and stabilising the exchange rate, as crucial steps toward improving the business environment and attracting investment.

However, Obegolu emphasised the importance of effective budget implementation, advising the government to adhere to timelines, ensure transparency, and adopt a results-driven approach to maximise the impact of allocated funds.

He also called for cautious revenue projections, improved collection mechanisms to reduce leakages, and the adoption of balanced tax policies that supported businesses.

Meanwhile, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has advocated debt forgiveness for poor countries to enable the internationally indebted nations come out of the woods and to develop.

He made the call in his 2025 World Day of Peace message, annually marked on Jan. 1 to encourage peace in the world. The theme of the global event for 2025 is “Forgive Us Our Trespasses, Grant Us Your Peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Pope’s message was read by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most. Rev. Alfred Martins, during Mass to commemorate the day.

The event was marked at the Holy Cross Catholic Cathedral, Lagos, to promote peaceful co-existence.

The Lagos Catholic Archbishop quoted the Pope as saying “God does not weigh up the evils we commit, rather, He is immensely rich in mercy, for the great love with which He loved us ( Eph 2:4).

“That yet He also hears the plea of the poor and the cry of the earth. “What the world will do, is simply to stop for a moment, at the beginning of 2025 to think of the mercy with which He constantly forgives our sins and forgives our every debt, so that our hearts may overflow with hope and peace.”

The leader of the Vatican added that “in teaching us to pray the “Our Father”, Jesus started by asking the Father to forgive our trespasses, but passes immediately to the challenging words, ‘as we forgive those who trespass against us (cf. Mt 6:12).

“In order to forgive others their trespasses and to offer them hope, we need to be filled with that same hope, the fruits of our experiences of God’s mercies.”

According to him, hope overflows in generosity and it is free of calculation, making no hidden demands, with the aim of raising those who have fallen, heal broken hearts and set free those in bondage.

He said that “at the beginning of this Year of Grace, I will like to offer three proposals capable of restoring dignity to lives, enable people to set out anew on the journey of hope.

“In this way, the debt crisis can be overcome and all of us can once more realise that we are debtors whose debts have been forgiven.”

He renewed the appeal launched by Saint John Paul II on the occasion of the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000 to consider reducing substantially, if not cancelling outright, the international debt which threatens the future of many nations.

He appealed to more prosperous countries to forgive the debts of those nations that have no capacity to repay the amount they owe.

