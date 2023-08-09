Chamber asks FG to disburse $700m CVFF

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) has lamented the delay in disbursing the $700 million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF). The chamber said that the since the CVFF fund was established nearly two decades no single ship owner had benefited from the fund. The chamber’s President, Aminu Umar, urged the incoming minister of transportation to implement the process of its disbursement from where the last administration stopped. Umar said that the past administration had done so much as regards efforts towards the disbursement of the CVFF fund.

According to him, the fund was established by the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 for the purpose of developing indigenous ship acquisition capacity, adding that it was to provide financial assistance to indigenous/ domestic coastal shipping operators. The president explained: “The Fund is generated from a surcharge of two percent of the contract sum performed by vessels engaged in coastal trade, monies generated from tariffs, fines and fees for licenses and waivers, a sum periodically approved by the National Assembly and interests that accrue from loans granted from the Fund.

“The Fund is administered by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). My advice to whoever is appointed minister of transportation will be that he or she should continue from where the last administration stopped. “We cannot afford to have a repeat. I pray this administration takes up from where the last administration stopped so that indigenous ship-owners can take advantage of the fund. It is been about 20 years since the CVFF fund was established, yet no single vessel owner has benefited from the fund even though we keep contributing our two per cent to the fund since it is statutory.”