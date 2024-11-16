Chambas: Foreign Influence Liable for Africa’s Instability

Share

President of the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) Dr Mohamed IBN Chambas, has blamed political instability in Africa on external influence by former colonial masters.

To this end, Chambas has called for a united Africa in the area of security and socio-economic development, insisting that such moves would stem the avalanche of restiveness and social protests across the continent.

Chambas, who made these submissions at the 13th Zik’s Annual Lecture Series at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka yesterday, noted that as a result of these developments, African youths have lost faith in the democratic leaderships of the continent.

“The erosion of trust in the leadership of Africa has fuelled so much agitations in the continent and has led to civil unrests.

“The great Zik of Africa had while alive made it clear that without unity, Africa would be vulnerable to political instability and external intervention.

“He advocated for a collective security approach to guard against foreign influence across the continent and today, political instability remains the greatest challenge for the African continent.”

He noted that, “had it been Zik was to be alive today to face the challenges of poverty, unemployment, corruption and insecurity, he would have likely echoed similarly agitations by youths of Africa are into today ” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, noted that the joint efforts of Africa leaders in the area of bilateral relationship would surely jumpstart the process of facing the challenges across the African continent.

Mbah urged African leadership to make concerted efforts at uniting member countries and stem over dependent on foreign influences.

Also speaking, the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who represented the governor, Prof Charles Soludo, noted that as a government, the idealogy of Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe in the area of governance were being replicated in the area.

Wife of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof Uche Azikiwe, commended the organizers of the lecture series, adding that with such intellectual exercise, it goes to show that her husband was still alive, urging them to produce a compendium of all past lectures about her husband.

The benefactor of the Zik’s Annual Lecture Series, Sen Ben Ndi Obi, recalled that; “13 years ago, I endowed this Zik’s lecture series. 13 years after, we are proud of the tremendous success achieved so far , doing what Zik of Africa would be proud of , setting a platform for robust academic discussion to key national leaders that will be credible, informed , accountable and capable of solving the myriads of societal problems facing our nation, continent and the world at large”

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof Benard Odoh, described the lecture series as a discussion that would continue to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the African continent.

Also present at the retreat were the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr Olufunso Adebiyi; Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Mr Tope Fasua; senior aides in the office of the Vice President; Directors and Deputy Directors in the Office of the Vice President, among others.

