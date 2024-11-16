Chambas Blame Foreign Influence For Africa’s Instability

Share

…Calls For United Security Network

The President of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr Mohamed IBN Chambas has blamed the cause of political instability in Africa on external influence by former colonial masters.

To this end, Chambas called for a united Africa in the area of security and socioeconomic development, insisting that such moves would stem the avalanche of restiveness and social protests across the continent.

Chambas who made this submission as the 13th Ziks Annual Lecture Series at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka on Saturday noted that as a result of these developments, the African youths have lost faith in the democratic leaderships of the continent.

“The erosion of trust in the leadership of Africa has fuelled so many agitations in the continent and has led to civil unrest”

“The great Ziks of Africa had while alive made it clear that without unity Africa would be vulnerable to political instability and external intervention ”

“He advocated for a collective security approach to guard against foreign influence across the continent and today political instability remains the greatest challenge for the African continent ”

He noted that”Had it been Ziks was to be alive today to face the challenges of poverty, unemployment, corruption and insecurity he would have likely echo the similar agitations by the youths of Africa are into today ” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and the governor of Enugu state Dr Peter Mbah noted that the joint efforts of African leaders in the area of bilateral relationships would surely jump-start the process of facing the challenges across the African continent.

Mbah urged African leadership to make concerted efforts at uniting the member countries and stem over-dependence on foreign influences.

Also speaking the Anambra state Deputy Governor Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim who represented the governor Prof Charles Soludo noted that as. a government the idealogy of Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe in the area of governance is being replicated in the area.

Wife of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Prof Uche Azikiwe commended the organizers of the lecture series adding that with such intellectual existence, it goes to show that her husband is still alive urging them to produce a compendium of all past lectures about her husband.

The benefactor of the Ziks Annual Lecture Series Sen Ben Ndi Obi recalled that ;

“13 years ago, I endowed this Ziks lecture series, 13 years after we are proud of the tremendous success achieved so far, doing what Ziks of Africa will be proud of, setting a platform for robust academic discussion to key national leaders that will be credible, informed, accountable and capable of solving the myriads of societal problems facing our nation, continent and the world at large”

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Benard Odoh described the lecture series as on discussion that would continue to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the African continent.



