Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to join the England national team after Marc Guehi was ruled out with injury.

Although an official announcement has not yet been made, the 26-year-old is reported to be preparing to meet up with the Three Lions ahead of their final World Cup qualifying fixtures against Albania and Serbia.

England have already secured their place at next summer’s World Cup as their manager, Thomas Tuchel, is making adjustments to his squad following Guehi’s foot injury, which occurred during Crystal Palace’s Conference League victory over AZ Alkmaar last week.

Chalobah’s rise into the national setup began in May, when Tuchel handed him his first senior England call-up.

He went on to make his international debut against Senegal and has remained on the periphery of the squad since then.

The England coach has previously acknowledged that leaving ChaIobah out of September’s matches against Andorra and Serbia was a difficult decision, and he did not recall him for October’s fixtures either.

Tuchel has a long-standing connection with the defender, having introduced him into Chelsea’s first team during the 2021 season.

This year, Chalobah has been a consistent presence in Chelsea’s campaign, missing just four matches across all competitions.

The London club currently sit third in the Premier League, is through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and remains active in the Champions League group phase.

England’s squad may undergo further changes in the coming days. Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope are both set to pull out, with Gordon dealing with a hip issue and Pope recovering from a concussion