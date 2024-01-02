Challenging year for oil, gas, power operations

The year 2023 will go down in the annals of Nigeria’s history as the year that had issues in the energy sector comprising power, oil and gas. It experienced a great policy volcano that affected all stakeholders, more negatively than positively, as a result of the deregulation of the downstream sector. The pronouncement by President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on May 29, 2023 that ‘fuel subsidy was gone,’ without planned programmes to mitigate the effect, was a salvo that affected every sector of Nigeria and unleashed high fuel pump price, stifled transportation and strangulated business and socio-economic activities. According to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Ogbonanya Orji, the Federal Government spent about N13.7 trillion ($74.386 billion) on fuel subsidies in 15 years. The fuel subsidy account became so over bloated that many stakeholders, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, (IMF) the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), called for the full deregulation of the downstream sector while some other stakeholders, however, called for caution. In an apparent move to arrest the high fuel spending, Tinubu implemented a fuel subsidy, which raised pump prices from less than N200 to between N600 and N700 as of December, 2023.

The Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said that the resultant high fuel pump price strangulated business activities for the oil marketers. He also lamented that the fuel depots and pipelines had continued to be in deplorable condition. Amoo said: “When fuel subsidy was removed, fuel price went up and it affected the operations of marketers and made the business operating environment harsh for us. “A situation where N9.4million for a truck of fuel rose to N27 million or N28 million, depending on the source of the product, is very astronomical. The profit for us when it was N9.4 million is higher for us than now it is N28 million. That is what we are facing. If you go round, if stations in a city are 300, IPMAN stations may not be up to 100. Our people have fled to Kenya, United Kingdom, United States, Ghana, Kenya etc when they saw the situation on ground. When business was no longer profitable and the turnover reduced drastically, many of our members fled the country. The best thing the government should do is to look at the distribution pattern. The government is trying on our side but the corruption of some people in the sector is not helping matters. We are praying to God to help us so that it will go down so that we can equally enjoy the business. “When you load products from private depots at N610, N620 and N630, per litre, you are selling at N630 and a depot owner with some stations will be selling to us N630 at the depot and they will be selling at their station at the rate the marketers buy from them.

For instance, when we buy the product from them at N630, they will sell at their stations even at N605 or N610 and there is no way a customer will see N630 in my station and N605 in a depot owner’s station and come to me to buy. “Government is trying to create a level playing ground through its policies. It is left for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) that is governing the sector. When an IPMAN member is paying to buy a product from NNPC Ltd, you may not get the product loaded for another one or two months. If you are paying from NNPC Ltd directly and you go to your portal and pay, you have to queue, you may not get the product loaded for a long time. But the other players in the sector, have their way and few other marketers but not all of us are having that opportunity. For us to have that opportunity is for a depot to be designated to us that we will focus on. Each IPMAN member will know when it is his or her turn. “NNPC should allow marketers to have a dedicated loading depot. Government should make it possible for marketers to pay and load their product within a week and not two or three or four months.”

Power sector The power sector also had its challenges as reports are rife that the national grid collapsed for about 200 collapses since 2010. Sources claimed in 2013, there had been no fewer than 24 total and partial power system collapses. The convener and Executive Director of Power-Up Nigeria, a power consumer advocacy group, Adetayo Adegbemle, x-rayed the dynamics in the power sector. He stated that historically, the Nigerian government has been paying electricity subsidy to the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). He said this meant that there is the Cost Reflective Tariff of supplying 1kWh (kilowatt hour), and the Allowed Tariff that consumers are “allowed” to pay. According to him, this variance, otherwise called “subsidy” has now turned into an elephant in the chinaware shop. He stated that electricity subsidy wss as a result of government policy consideration on welfarism, which is to support social welfare of consumers who might not be able to pay the high True Cost of the service. Other factors, he noted, were economic stability: Ensuring a stable and affordable energy supply is essential for economic development, and political: to mitigate possible social unrest and create political instability. Adegbemle said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria, in 2020, with the introduction of Service Based Tariff (SBT) decided to phase out subsidy on electricity tariff, because of the strain it was putting on government finances, and inefficiencies it promotes in the energy sector. “You will recall that the Minister of Finance, Budgets and National Planning under President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed had said that the FG had quietly removed all subsidies in the power sector with a plan to gradually end subsidies on petrol. “This was necessitated by the fact that payment of subsidy, both on petrol and electricity, has become an albatross on government finances. Between 2015 and 2020, the shortfall in allowed tariff reportedly stood at about N2.4 trillion, averaging N200 billion yearly, and in 2022 alone, over N600 billion has been paid in subsidies, and it has been estimated to skyrocket to at least N1 trillion alone in 2024.

“The question now is: With the present state of government finances, is payment of subsidy on electricity tariff sustainable?” He noted that in 2022, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) rolled out the Multi Year Tariff Order that gradually phased out the subsidy so that Nigerians can start paying the Cost Reflective Tariff. He stated that, for instance, in the MYTO 2022, the Cost Reflective Tariff, on the average, should be N68.42 per kilowatt hour (kWh), while the Allowed Tariff the distribution companies (DisCos) were to charge was N59.89/kWh. According to him, with this, the Federal Government provided N8.53/ kWh as subsidy. Between January and March 2023 alone (Q1, 2023), the total subsidy of N52.7bn was paid to the 11 Discos. He stated that the rationale behind the MYTO 2022, as approved by the regulators was premised on the fact that DisCos that are in highly urban centres are allowed to charge tariffs are near cost reflective due to evidence of high purchasing power and high consumption level in those areas, indicating that they are highincome consumers, while Discos that are in areas with low income consumers are allowed to charge lower Allowed Tariff, therefore paying higher subsidy. According to him, this made the subsidy regime impact more on the low-income bracket of consumers. He added that it means people living in places under Abuja Disco, Ikeja Disco and Eko Disco were paying tariffs that are nearly Cost Reflective, while people living in places under Benin Disco, Yola and Ibadan Disco are paying much less. He said: “An example, as seen in the NERC Q1 2023 Report shows that Eko Disco’s Cost Reflective Tariff was put at N62.04/kWh and the Allowed Tariff (AT) was N59.49/kWh, making the variance, or subsidy paid to Eko Disco just N2.55/kWh, totaling about N2.04bn. Similarly, for Abuja Disco, Cost Reflective Tariff was N65,67/ kWh, and Allowed Tariff was N63.24/ kWh, variance just being N2.43/kWh, again total of N2.15 billion was paid in subsidy to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). “The reverse was the case in places like Yola, for instance, where Cost Reflective Tariff was N147.55/kWh and Allowed Tariff was N65.99/kWh, thus leaving the government to bear the burden of N81.56/kWh which amounted to N7.82 billion. “In July 2023, the new Nigeria Federal Government placed a freeze on the Tariff Review, which greatly distorted the plan, and skyrocketed the shortfall in the Electricity tariff shortfall, reversing the progress made in the MYTO 2022 to phase out the Subsidy in Electricity Tariff. “Majorly because of the changes in the macro-economic indices (like foreign exchange, inflation, the unified exchange rate, the cost of electricity has also increased drastically, 80 per cent of generation is gas-based and gas amounts to 30-40 per cent of generation cost so the floating of the dollar spiked cost of generation, the Naira-Dollar exchange rate rose from an average of N464.08/$ in Q1’23 to N798.40/$ in Q3 and the Nigerian inflation rate rose from 22 per cent in Q1 to 24.10 per cent in Q3, while the US inflation rate dropped from 5.58 per cent to 3.20 prr cent.

“The Weighted Average of Cost Reflective Tariff in Q3 of 2023 has therefore increased from N68.42 average to N111.12. This also means that the average subsidy has increased to about N51,23/kWh, totalling about N332.68 billion in Q3’23 alone.” He also said that another issue facing the electricity market was the delay and bottlenecks associated with paying the electricity subsidy as well as the slow cycle of the electricity market. According to him, the subsidy is funded from various pools such as the budget appropriation, FG’s commitments domiciled at the Federal Ministry of finance, World Bank guarantees and loans, as well as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) facilities. He explained that the rate design provided that the subsidy paid by the government should have more benefit to the masses who are mostly low-income earners across the DisCos. But now, present data show that areas identified as high-income areas are now benefiting more from the subsidy that other areas identified as lowincome consumers. Adegbemle said: “For instance, the government now has to pay N46.66/kWh in subsidy to AEDC, from the Q1 figures of N2.43/kWh, raising the subsidy figures to Abuja Disco to N43.26 billion in Q3. This is a jump of 1,912 per cent from N2.15 billion in Q1 to N43,26 billion in Q3, 2023. Similarly, Eko disco that was N2.55/kWh in Q1 has seen a rise of 1, 676 per cent in subsidy payment as at Q3’23. “Similar Data for Yola disco shows only a 98 per cent rise in subsidy payment in Q3’23, for Yola disco, Cost Reflective Tariff was N214.57/kWh but the Allowed Tariff remained at N65.99/kWh with government paying N148.58/kWh, amounting to N15.52 billion in Q3’23. “Data clearly shows that the highincome consumers, or the rich, are benefiting more from the subsidy than the low-income consumers that the subsidy was designed for. Data from National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS), established that the rich/high income households have a higher electricity consumption pattern than their poor neighbours. “Further report from NERC also showed that the subsidy payment for the poorest 20 per cent in the Non-Maximum Demand Consumers, mainly residentials, stands at measly 0.43bn, while the richest 20 per cent gulped N17.24 billion in subsidy payment by government in Q1’23. “By Q3’23, the richest 20 per cent accounted for N117.8bn, while the poorest 20 per cent benefitted only N2.97 billion. These figures show clearly that the electricity tariff subsidy has been disproportionately benefiting the rich Nigerian consumers, while excluding the poor ones who the subsidy itself was designed for and this is to the detriment of the poor whom the FG is looking out for, as they form a higher proportion of the Nigerian populace and electricity consumers.” He stated that it was also detrimental to government finances, so the Federal Government should take a quick decision before the situation spirals out of control like the fuel subsidy. According to him, in spite of N2 trillion subsidy paid since 2015, there has been negligible investment in the NESI by the private sector (except Azura) which is a clear signal that the commercial viability of the sector has left a lot to be desired. He opined that electricity subsidy was not sustainable, and that Nigerians needed to start thinking of where else the subsidy they are paying in electricity tariff can be better applied.

