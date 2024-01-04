Challenging Times Ahead Despite Promising Govt Policies

As the country looks ahead to battling prevailing economic challenges, the manufacturing

sector is certain to come under the radar in the current year, Taiwo Hassan reports

FG’s N75bn intervention fund

Following President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement to give N75 billion to 75 enterprises at the rate of N1 billion each come March 2024, full attention will be focused on local investors that are expected to benefit from the government’s grant.

Ideally, shaping the country’s manufacturing sector after- math of all the sundry of challenges confronting it is very critical at this period. So, the N75 billion funding meant for the revival of the country’s manufacturing sector will be essential to catalysing the industry.

Already, the hierarchy of MAN has indicated that it is ready to work with the Federal Government on the distribution of the grant to ensure that genuine manufacturers are the beneficiaries. The successful distribution of the intervention fund will be of keen interest to industry stakeholders this year.

MAN had insisted that the approval of the intervention fund was not sustainable to revive the sector, amidst inflation and exchange rate volatility in the country.

Sustained inflation rate

Another key area expected to be of interest to industry stakeholders is the ever-growing headline inflation rate, which has become a sober experience for every manufacturer.

Indeed, taming the headline inflation is non-negotiable in the year, as MAN and other OPS members are expected to mount pressure on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find a lasting solution to it.

In addition, they would also be calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to urgently find solution to the inflation and hike in market prices, as increasing cost of living is creating unbearable hardship for Nigerians.

Indeed, in December 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that November’s headline inflation rate rose to 28.20 percent from 27.33 percent in the previous month (October), implying 0.87 percent increase, and 6.73 percent points when compared to 21.47 percent recorded in the corresponding month of 2022. In addition, the NBS stated its been 11 consecutive months of acceleration in 2023.

For the private sector group, the continued uptick in inflation is brewing investment disincentives to businesses, squeezing consumer income and spending, and constraining manufacturing in the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained in a statement that the battle against inflation must be intensified by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), because of its spiraling effects on businesses.

In 2024, all eyes will be on the apex bank, which is responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policies that foster currency stability.

Energy supply

Specifically, if there is one key area of concern that the private sector group is willing to see changes this year, it is in the power sector.

Already, MAN has be-moaned that lack of electricity alone is adding between 20 percent and 30 percent to cost of production. To make matters worse, the association explained that the recent increase in fuel prices had further increased the cost of production in the country.

MAN emphasised that the problem had persisted due to the poor implementation of various development plans, lack of creativity and focus to attract investments into infrastructure development, low priority given to trade-related infrastructure, e.t.c.

Besides, during President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address to the nation on Monday, he said he was committed to power projects, including the Siemens Energy initiative and efforts to enhance the reliability of transmission lines.

This, according to him, will be a positive step towards addressing the critical issue of electricity supply, which aligns with the business community’s aspirations for a robust and diversified economy.

There is no doubt that local manufacturers will be expecting significant improvement in power supply in the country in 2024 to reduce the huge burdens on energy costs, which in a way is causing rise in inflation.

Investor confidence

With the exit of Procter & Gamble (P&G) and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical companies from Nigerian over harsh operating environment and other macro- economic conditions, if there is anything industry stakeholders and government would cherish this year (2024), is for permanent stoppage to multinationals’ exit.

In short, Nigeria is currently facing trust challenges among comity of nations, thereby sending wrong signals about the country’s image and the bartered economy.

Consequently, this has reached advanced stage where multinational companies are not ready to come in to invest. In 2024, the OPS will be suggesting to government the urgent need for them to engage multinationals and the business community to understand their challenges and gather inputs and feedbacks on policy decisions to forestall the exodus of businesses from Nigeria.

In fact, this year, the OPS will be challenging the CBN Governor, Dr. ‘Olayemi Cardoso, on the enormous challenges and the uphill task before him in ensuring macroeconomic stability and restoring investor confidence, particularly the volatile foreign exchange (forex) situation.

Over the year, the group had consistently expressed concerns about the implications of high inflation, high interest rate and unstable exchange rates on businesses and households.

FG’s New trade policy document

Towards the end of 2023, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed the newly amended and approved Nigeria Trade Policy document (2023-2027), which is a roadmap that will set the country’s trade, industry and investment sectors on the path of prosperity.

The Minister added that she and her team had expunged all possible bottle- necks, simplifying all trade apparatus and infusing wide-ranging reforms, and unprecedented growth plans to unlock economic potential and foster diversification to non-oil commodities.

No doubt, the minister’s statement would gladden the hearts of the private sector group that has been clamoring for changes in the country’s trade policy in order to boost the country’s presence in global trade. To them, Nigeria is at a crossroads, which will either make or mar its economic trajectory.

Last line

Ahead of 2024, it is still going to be a challenging time for the country’s manufacturing sector amidst fiscal and monetary policy expressions, coupled with the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs)’s harsh regulations. So, navigating the enormous challenges in the New Year will be keenly watched and manoeuvred by the OPS.