Challenges of Nigerian IT Firms

Share

The Nigerian Information Technology firms are facing multiple challenges, including unreliable infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns, and regulatory hurdles. Power supply unreliability, poor internet connectivity, and out – dated systems are hindering these firms from adopting new technologies and efficient operations.

Only recently, data from the Nigerian Communication Commission’s live incident portal revealed that telecommunication services were reportedly severely disrupted in at least nine states across the country, in the first week of June 2025, following multiple incidents of fiber cuts. A review of the data showed that the disruptions affected major operators, including Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile, and Globacom, with interruptions reported in Rivers, Katsina, Lagos, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Akwa Ibom states.

Besides, many of our local IT firms have limited access to capital, and are beaten down by high interest rates, making securing loans from banks difficult. Observers say that they lack credible business and market information, along with a competitive landscape. And the difficulties identifying target customers have made it challenging for the firms to validate their business models and product market fit.

Corruption coupled with bureaucratic inefficiency have equally been making it difficult for IT firms in the country to easily obtain licenses, permits and other critical documents they need to operate their businesses.

These challenges have given Western IT companies the opportunity to increasingly expand their presence in Nigeria, leveraging the country’s growing digital economy, large population, and strategic position as a tech hub in Africa. While this expansion has brought opportunities for technological advancement and economic growth, it also raises concerns about dependency, market dominance, and the marginalization of local IT firms.

The financial and technological resources of Western IT companies allow them to dominate the Nigerian market, making it difficult for Nigerian firms to compete. For example, Western firms often offer services at lower costs due to economies of scale, which local companies cannot match. Analysts have raised concerns that the presence of Western IT companies is contributing to ‘’brain drain’’ in the local tech industry, as skilled Nigerian professionals are often recruited by these firms, leaving local companies with fewer resources to grow.

So, finding and retaining skilled IT professionals is a persistent challenge for local IT firms, demanding strategies like partnerships with educational institutions and competitive compensation. Many Nigerian businesses and government agencies are compounding the challenges of local IT firms by relying on Western – developed – platforms for critical operations such as cloud storage, cybersecurity, and enterprise software.

In the process, they entrench dependency on Western technology and reliance on foreign platforms. This dependency raises concerns about data sovereignty and the potential for external influence over Nigeria’s digital infrastructure. Weak cybersecurity measures and poor regulatory frameworks make it difficult to protect sensitive data and systems from cyber threats.

However, this dominance of Western IT companies is stifling local innovation, as Nigerian firms are struggling to compete in a market currently saturated with foreign players offering advanced technologies and services.

Though these foreign companies are contributing to the growth of the nation’s tech ecosystem by supporting startups and providing access to global markets, there is a need for the government to develop clear policies and regulations to promote the growth and development of the Nigerian software industry. This is because inconsistent and unpredictable regulations along with lack of regulatory clarity, can create uncertainty and hinder business operations.

To ensure sustainable growth, the country must strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of Western IT companies and fostering the development of its local tech ecosystem. This requires strategic policies, investment in local innovation, and partnerships that prioritize Nigeria’s long – term digital sovereignty.

The government, through agencies like the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), must implement policies that promote local content, protect data sovereignty, and ensure fair competition in the IT sector.

· Maha writes from Ilorin Kwara State

Share