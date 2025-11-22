Freedom of expression is often described as the lifeblood of democracy; the artery through which ideas flow, dissent thrives, and accountability takes root. In Nigeria, a country with a vibrant media landscape and outspoken citizenry, the right to free expression is guaranteed by Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution. Yet in reality, this freedom remains contested, fragile, and persistently under pressure from political, legal, and social forces. Despite the emergence of energetic digital communities and independent journalism, many Nigerians still navigate a climate of caution. The tools to speak are abundant, but the space to speak freely is shrinking. This feature explores the complexities and challenges of freedom of expression in Nigeria, a nation trying to balance security, governance, and democratic rights in an increasingly tense environment.

A constitutionally guaranteed right under siege

Nigeria’s constitution provides citizens the right to hold opinions, impart ideas, and communicate freely. However, constitutional guarantees often clash with political realities. Episodes of arrests, intimidation, and prosecutions; often tied to criticism of government; have led to widespread fear among journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens. While Nigeria is not formally an authoritarian state, many argue that its democratic space is constricted by ambiguous laws that allow those in power to interpret dissent as a crime. The mere threat of legal action is sometimes enough to silence opposing voices.

Legacy of military rule still haunts expression

Nigeria’s experience under military dictatorships left a deep imprint on its political culture. Although the country returned to democracy in 1999, practices from the authoritarian era — such as censorship, arbitrary detention, and the targeting of critics; continue to surface. The culture of obedience to authority remains strong, and institutions sometimes respond to dissent with force rather than dialogue. For many citizens, especially older generations, self-censorship is a learned behavior from decades when criticism could cost a life.

Restrictive Laws: Tools for suppression

Several Nigerian laws, some outdated and some newly framed, pose serious challenges to free expression:

1. Cybercrime Act (2015)

Widely criticized for vague provisions on “cyberstalking” and “insult,” the Act has been used to arrest journalists, bloggers, and ordinary citizens for online posts deemed offensive to powerful individuals.

2. Criminal defamation laws

Although civil defamation is acceptable in democracies, criminal defamation — still active in Nigeria — turns speech into a criminal offense, enabling abuse by politicians and influential individuals.

3. National security justifications

Authorities often cite “security concerns” to restrict protest, shut down websites, or clamp down on activists. The lack of clear guidelines creates loop- holes for overreach. These laws, especially when selectively enforced, create fear and discourage open discourse.

The Media: Vibrant but vulnerable

Nigeria boasts some of Africa’s most active newspapers, radio stations, online platforms, and investigative journalists.

Yet journalists in the country operate under difficult conditions: Harassment and intimidation by security agencies, seizure of equipment and raids on newsrooms, threats from political actors, businessmen, and criminal groups, economic pressure, including withdrawal of advertising or government patronage and targeted violence during elections or investigations Many journalists resort to self-censorship to avoid conflict with influential actors. Others struggle to maintain independence due to financial constraints.

Digital Expression: A new frontier under threat

Social media has given Nigerians unprecedented power to expose wrongdoing, mobilize movements, and challenge leaders. The #EndSARS protests, for instance, showed the force of digital activism.

But this power has sparked pushback:

Attempts to regulate social media and limit online speech, arrests for tweets, Facebook posts, or WhatsApp messages, the 2021 temporary Twitter ban, which cost the economy millions and restricted online interaction and digital spaces, once seen as free zones, are increasingly monitored and policed. Despite the challenges, Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most outspoken nations.

Civil society groups, youth movements, legal advocates, and ordinary citizens continue to defend freedom of expression. Court victories have overturned some illegal detentions, investigative journalism is exposing corruption, digital activism is empowering young voices and public pressure has stalled several attempts to legislate censorship. These pockets of resistance show that Nigerians are not passive; they are fighting for their democratic rights.

The way forward

To strengthen freedom of expression in Nigeria, several steps are essential: Reform or repeal problematic laws such as cyberstalking provisions Professionalize security agencies and enforce accountability Protect journalists through stronger legal and institutional frameworks Promote media literacy to discourage misinformation without censorship Encourage open dialogue and reduce ethnic, political, and religious polarization Strengthen judicial independence to safeguard constitutional freedoms Freedom of expression in Nigeria stands at a crossroads.

The country has the people, the platforms, and the constitutional guarantees needed for a robust democratic culture. Yet systemic obstacles; legal, political, economic, and social; continue to stifle voices. The challenge is not whether Nigerians can speak, but whether they can speak without fear.

A democracy matures when its citizens can criticise leaders, expose injus- tice, and share ideas without retaliation. For Nigeria, the struggle continues