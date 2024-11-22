Challenges Facing North’re Reversible – Shekarau

Share

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau on Friday said the challenges facing the Northern region of Nigeria are reversible.

Shekarau who is the Chairman of the League of Northern Democrats (LND) while addressing the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) delegates in Kaduna said with commitment, collaboration and a shared vision, poverty, insecurity, illiteracy, disunity and diminishing political influence, facing the north can be reversed.

“In truth, we owe ourselves and the generations behind us the solemn duty to do so,” he added.

Shekarau commended the ACF for its contributions in preserving the values, culture and dignity of the North, as well as its dedication and resilience, which he said, have been a guiding light.

He told the delegates that the League of Northern Democrats is bringing fresh perspectives and a renewed commitment to advancing the interests of the people of the northern region.

According to him, LND is collaborating with the leaderships of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), which he said, is not just for today but for the future, “a future where Northern Nigeria regains its status as a beacon of progress, culture and leadership in Nigeria!

“This unified front will complete the long-sought unity of the North.”

Shekarau expressed the belief that the coalition between the League of Northern Democrats and the Arewa

Consultative Forum would amplify the collective interest of the North, in ensuring that the region’s priorities take centre stage in the national discourse.

“This coalition is more than symbolic; it is a practical step toward building a cohesive North that can reclaim its rightful position as a zone of first influence in Nigeria’s politics and power dynamics.

“LND’s practical understanding of the power dynamics of Nigeria’s political landscape, its aim to reposition the North as a unified and decisive player and its focus on innovative strategies will complement the established high influence and networks of ACF, NEF and the Middle Belt Forum.

“This will automatically create and consolidate our regional unity and influence and, as I earlier said, force all political players to respect and align with the coalition’s vision,” he said.

The former governor stated that the LND is focused on defining shared goals; harnessing the combined experience, influence and expertise of the people of the north for maximum impact.

He further called for coordination and complementarity of efforts to avoid duplication.

“Together, we have the power to rewrite the narrative of our region and secure a legacy of prosperity and unity for generations to come,” he added.

