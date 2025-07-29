Challenges Before Yussuf Alli At 65

In a country where many former athletes have faltered in the transition from the field to the boardroom, Yussuf Alli stands as a rare exception—a beacon of success in sports administration.

As the former African, Commonwealth, and World long jump champion turned 65 on Monday, July 28, questions now arise about how he will cement his legacy and give back to the next generation of sports leaders.

From Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu to Mutiu Adepoju and Emmanuel Amunike, the list of Nigerian sports legends who struggled in management is long.

Even globally, icons like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville have found administrative success elusive. In contrast, Alli’s post-athletics career has been marked by discipline, humility, and consistent achievement across various roles.

Alli’s journey into administration began shortly after his retirement from athletics. Though he considered returning to school or venturing into business, seasoned sports administrators saw leadership potential in him.

They mentored him intensively—an experience that Alli embraced with humility. Unlike some of today’s ex-athletes who assume that success on the field guarantees effectiveness in administration, Alli sought knowledge diligently, travelling to countries like China, the UK, and Russia for further training in coaching and management.

His résumé since then is impressive: vice president and technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), director at COJA 2003, race director for events like the Okpekpe Road Race and Lagos City Marathon, and most recently, Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission.

Ironically, Alli’s entry into athletics was inspired by a crate of 7 Up won by a neighbor at a youth competition.

That curiosity soon blossomed into a career that brought global accolades and saw him compete alongside legends like Carl Lewis and Mike Powell.

He was a dominant figure in the NCAA and IAAF circuits and remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes.

But his path was far from smooth. He almost missed the Moscow 1980 Olympics due to exam clashes, and his inclusion required intervention from then-director of sports Isaac Akioye.

Later, at the University of Missouri, Alli’s talent truly flourished under coach Bob Teel, setting the stage for his international exploits.

While Alli has mentored several current administrators including Solomon Aliu (head of coaching at AFN) and Olawale Olatunji (Nigeria’s only certified route measurer)—the scale of Nigeria’s sports challenges demands more structured mentorship.

As Chairman of the NSC Elite Athlete Development and Podium Appearance Board and a close ally of the National Institute of Sports (NIS) leadership, Alli is well-positioned to lead this charge.

It’s time for him to launch a formal initiative—through workshops, seminars, and training sessions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones—to prepare retiring athletes for careers in coaching, sports management, and administration.

With support from the NSC, NIS, and private sponsors, this could transform Nigeria’s sports landscape.

At 65, Yussuf Alli’s work is not done. He has laid a solid foundation, but the next step must be institutional.

If taken, this challenge could be the defining legacy of a man who has already given much to Nigerian sports.

By his 70th birthday, we could see a generation of well-trained, Alli-inspired sports administrators celebrating a pioneer who led by example—on and off the field.