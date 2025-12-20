As Nigeria’s 2027 general elections draw closer, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is positioning itself as a key opposition force. However, the party faces a range of substantive challenges that could influence its ability to compete effectively against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political contenders.

Internal power struggles and party structure issues:

One of the most pressing threats facing the ADC is internal power struggles and organisational instability. Senior party figures have warned that battles for control within the party could undermine its effectiveness and unity as it heads into a highly competitive election year. Concerns have also been raised about the potential hijack of the party structure by dominant personalities, which risks sidelining grassroots voices and stoking divisions.

Stakeholders from states like Kaduna have publicly urged the national leadership to protect the party from intolerance, discrimination, and candidate imposition.

Lack of clear ideological identity:

A key critique of the ADC and its broader coalition is its limited ideological clarity and distinct policy narrative. Independent analysis suggested that beyond opposing the APC, the party has struggled to articulate a cohesive alternative vision for Nigeria’s governance, economy, and security sectors. This has raised scepticism among voters who desire more than just a change of personnel — they want clear policies and solutions to everyday problems.

Building and sustaining grassroots support:

Although the ADC has attracted high-profile political heavyweights, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who formally joined the party, converting this support into deep and broad grassroots mobilisation remains a challenge. The party must grow its base beyond big names to reach voters across Nigeria’s diverse regions and demographics.

When Atiku officially joined ADC

On Monday November 24, 2025, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling a major realignment in Nigeria’s opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elec- tions. Atiku announced his membership via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, posting images of himself holding the party’s membership card alongside a brief caption that read: “It’s official.”

Before the move, Atiku had been a longstanding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which he served as vice president from 1999 to 2007. He left the PDP for the defunct Action Congress (AC), where he ran for president in 2007, and returned to the former before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014. He, however, dumped the APC and returned to the PDP, whose flag he flew in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

His decision to leave the PDP on July 16 comes after months of speculation, following a period of internal crises and factional disagreements within the party. Atiku cited “irreconcilable differences” and a perceived departure from the party’s founding principles as the main reasons for his exit.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he stated in a letter addressed to the Chairman of PDP, Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State. The resignation came just two weeks after opposition leaders officially unveiled the ADC as a coalition platform for figures seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku had previously spearheaded the endorsement of the ADC in July, presenting it as a common platform for opposition politicians, including Peter Obi and Babachir Lawal. However, at the time, he and other key opposition figures had delayed formal registra- tion with the party. The party, which has been positioned as a coalition vehicle for prominent opposition figures, has a former Senate President, David Mark, as its national chairman, ex-Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and former Sports Minister Bolaji Abdullahi as national publicity secretary.

Atiku’s move is seen as a strategic attempt to consolidate opposition forces around a single platform capable of mounting a serious challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027. By formally joining the ADC, Atiku is expected to enhance the coalition’s visibility and leverage, particularly given his extensive nationwide political network and decades of experience in Nigerian politics.

Opposition unity and collaboration challenges:

The ADC’s ambition to position itself as a coalition platform faces the difficulty of navigating relationships with other opposition leaders and parties. Recent concerns have emerged over the lack of collab- oration between key figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, which the ADC described as a problematic dynamic for opposition consolidation.

A divided opposition could dilute votes and weaken the broader challenge to the APC. Aggressive counter-strategies by the ruling party: Reports suggested the ruling APC may be employing tactics to weaken opposition cohesion by offering incentives for defections or exerting pressures that destabilise rival parties. Critics have alleged that the use of state power, inducements, and targeted political strategies could fragment the ADC-led coalition.

Electoral integrity and institutional barriers:

Like all opposition parties, the ADC is operating in a political environment where questions about electoral credibility persist. Issues such as voter apathy, low turnout, and allegations of electoral malpractice, high- lighted in past elections, could disad- vantage smaller or emerging parties if not addressed through reforms. Furthermore, debate over proposed changes to the electoral timetable has drawn the ADC’s warning that advancing the election date could disrupt governance and distort campaigning processes.

Managing public expectations and messaging:

The ADC must effectively manage public expectations. Building trust with voters who are weary of traditional political elites, including those perceived as recycled politicians, will require consistent communication of clear, feasible policies and principled leadership. The African Democratic Congress stands at a pivotal moment as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

While it has momentum from notable political figures and coalition partners, the party must confront:

Internal leadership and structural cohesion issues, a lack of clear ideological identity, the need to expand grassroots support, opposition collaboration complexities, external pressures from the ruling party and challenges related to electoral integrity and public trust. Addressing these obstacles will be crucial if the ADC intends to transform its emerging coalition into a resilient and credible alternative in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Why leaders of the ADC must confront internal challenges

With growing public dissatisfaction over governance, insecurity, and economic hardship, opposition parties like the ADC have a rare opportunity to present themselves as credible alternatives.

However, that opportunity can only be seized if the party’s leadership urgently confronts its internal challenges. Unity is the first test of credibility: For any political party aspiring to national relevance, internal cohesion is non-negotiable. Persistent factionalism, power tussles, and leadership distrust weaken the ADC’s moral authority to campaign on unity and national rebirth. Nigerians are increasingly skeptical of parties that cannot manage their internal affairs but promise to govern a complex federation.

If unresolved, internal divisions may spill into parallel congresses, litigations, and defections; all of which historically cripple opposition parties before elections.

Preventing the hijack of party structures:

One major fear among grassroots members is the potential takeover of party structures by political heavyweights seeking platforms for personal ambition rather than collective ideology. ADC leaders must ensure transpar- ent processes, internal democracy, and respect for party constitution. Failure to do so could alienate loyal members, weaken grassroots mobilisation, and turn the party into a temporary vehicle rather than a sustainable political institution.

From coalition of interests to coalition of ideas:

As ADC attracts prominent political figures, the risk is becoming a coalition of personalities instead of a coalition of ideas. Nigerians are no longer impressed by mere political realignments; they demand clarity on security, economy, restructuring, youth unemployment, and governance reforms. Internal consensus on ideology, policy direction, and national vision is essential. Without it, internal disagreements over policy and direction will inevitably surface during campaigns, confusing voters and weakening messaging.

Strengthening internal democracy to retain trust:

Candidate imposition, lack of credible primaries, and exclusion of stakeholders have destroyed many Nigerian parties. ADC leaders must confront these issues early by guaranteeing free, fair, and credible internal elections.

Transparent processes will not only reduce post-primary crises but also boost party morale and public confidence, especially among youths and first-time voters seeking a break from old political habits. Managing ambitions ahead of presidential and gubernatorial tickets: As 2027 approaches, ambitions will intensify.

If not properly managed, presidential and gubernatorial ticket battles could fracture the party before the general elections. ADC leadership must establish clear rules, conflict-resolution mechanisms, and internal arbitration structures to manage ambitions without destroying party unity. Building a grassroots-driven party, not an elite club: Another internal challenge is over-reliance on elite politics. Winning elections in Nigeria requires strong ward-to-ward structures, committed volunteers, and consistent engagement with ordinary citizens.

ADC leaders must confront weaknesses in party organisation, funding transparency, membership mobilisation, and voter education at the grassroots level. Learning from the failures of past opposition efforts: Nigeria’s political history is littered with opposition movements that collapsed due to internal contradictions rather than external suppression.

ADC leaders must learn from these lessons: unresolved internal conflicts weaken negotiation power, disunity discourages voters, and internal crises hand easy victories to ruling parties.

Conclusion

The road to 2027 is not just about challenging the ruling party; it is about earning the trust of Nigerians. For the African Democratic Congress, confronting internal challenges is not optional, it is existential. If ADC leaders can prioritise unity, internal democracy, ideological clarity, and grassroots strength, the party can emerge as a serious contender. If not, internal cracks may derail its ambitions long before Nigerians get the chance to decide at the polls. In Nigerian politics, history is clear: parties that fail to fix themselves cannot fix the nation.